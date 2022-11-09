FILE - Sri Lanka's Danushka Gunathilaka bats during the fifth one-day international cricket match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on June 24, 2022. A Sydney woman who alleges she was raped Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka told police her Tinder date with the 31-year-old turned into a nightmare in which she feared for her life, according to prosecution documents.