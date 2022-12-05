TEL AVIV, Israel & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022--
Sygnia, the leading incident response and cyber security consulting company that protects organizations worldwide, today announced that it has expanded its business operations in Latin America and Australia. Sygnia established a new office in Sydney as well as new executive leadership in both Mexico City and Sydney to deepen its incident response and cyber security consulting services.
With industry-leading customers based in the Latin American and Australian regions, Sygnia’s expanded presence will allow the team to provide local support for its existing customers, as well as grow its footprint within these key markets. The move to open an office in Sydney marks the sixth international office for Sygnia, adding to its established offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Singapore, Mexico City and London.
Sygnia’s Mexico City-based presence will be supported by Gustavo Chapela, the new Vice President of Cyber Security Services in Latin America. Gustavo is a strategic executive with over 25 years of cyber security experience. Prior to joining Sygnia, Gustavo was CEO of sm4rt security services, a leading security operations center and consultancy in the region, which was later acquired by KIO Networks. Gustavo served as the CEO of KIO Cyber Security for 10 years where he built team of over 400 highly skilled individuals to solve complex security challenges for organizations at scale.
Sygnia’s Australia-based presence will be supported by Daniel Zatz, the new Director of Cyber Security Services in the Australia and New Zealand region. Daniel has been in the cyber security industry for over 20 years, working in a variety of roles including product management, security architecture, professional services management, and presales management. Most recently, Daniel has worked at Accenture as a Senior Security Solution Architect, architecting security solutions for some of the company’s largest clients in ANZ.
“These latest expansions enable Sygnia to bring its deeply-rooted cyber security expertise to bear in regions where cyber-threats are becoming existential risk,” said Ram Elboim, CEO at Sygnia. “Our experience working with the world’s leading companies as well as a number of governments and cross-industry groups uniquely positions us to lead our clients in developing effective cyber readiness postures that position them advantageously in today’s evolving threat landscape. High-profile cyber attacks continue to increase in prevalence and sophistication, rapidly escalating the demand for incident response and cyber defense services to keep enterprises consistently ahead of the curve.”
About Sygnia
Sygnia provides incident response and cyber security consulting services, helping organizations worldwide to quickly contain and remediate attacks and proactively enhance their cyber resilience. The proven track record, commitment, and discretion have earned Sygnia the trust of security teams, senior executives, and management boards at leading organizations worldwide including many of the Fortune 500 companies. Sygnia is a Temasek company, part of the ISTARI Collective. For more about Sygnia please visit Sygnia.co.
