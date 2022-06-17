Symetra CMO Trinity Parker Named an ‘Outstanding Voice’ by the Puget Sound Business Journal

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 17, 2022--
Symetra SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Trinity Parker has been recognized as one of 12 “Outstanding Voices” for 2022 by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Honorees are selected based on their leadership roles within the Puget Sound LGBTQ+ community and their commitment to advancing equality in the business world. Ms. Parker and her fellow honorees were celebrated at the PSBJ’s Business of Pride event on June 16 at the Showbox SoDo in Seattle.
Symetra Chief Marketing Officer Trinity Parker was named one of the Puget Sound Business Journal's 'Outstanding Voices' in the LGBTQ+ community. The awards annually recognize business leaders who have advanced inclusion and are making a difference in their companies and communities. (Photo: Business Wire)
Since joining Symetra in 2018, Ms. Parker has been instrumental in helping the Bellevue-based life insurer articulate and express its diversity, equity and inclusion values through its marketing, corporate advocacy and community programs as it pursues its aspiration to be the country’s most inclusive insurance company. She also currently serves as the executive sponsor of Symetra’s Friends of Swifty LGBTQ+ and ally employee resource group.
Responsible for Symetra’s major sponsorships with the Seattle Storm and Seattle Kraken, Ms. Parker has led multiple initiatives signaling the company’s commitment to reach a more diverse customer base, including a 2020 ad campaign featuring sports power couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, as well as a new series of TV spots with Bird currently airing during Storm game broadcasts. In partnership with the Seattle Kraken and Seattle Pride Hockey Association, Ms. Parker played a leading role in helping launch the inaugural Seattle Pride Classic in 2021 that brought together 56 LGBTQ+ hockey players for a Symetra-sponsored weekend tournament. The 2022 Seattle Pride Classic has doubled in size—both teams and players—and is once again presented by Symetra.
Actively involved with the Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA) for several years and a member of its corporate advisory committee, Ms. Parker championed Symetra’s $250,000 pledge to the GSBA Scholarship Fund in 2019, the largest multiyear corporate gift in the Fund’s history. That commitment helped launch the “Symetra Empowers Scholarships” program focusing on LGBTQ+ students who have overcome hardships with an emphasis on diversity.
Ms. Parker is a member of Western Washington University Foundation’s executive board, where she has promoted inclusivity and fundraising efforts leading to more scholarships for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students. As incoming chair of the Bellevue Downtown Association, she is focused on driving a more inclusive agenda for the organization and greater Bellevue community. She also serves on the board of KidsQuest Children’s Museum in Bellevue, supporting its DEI goals and programming.
