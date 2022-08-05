Symetra Earns Great Place to Work Certification™

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 5, 2022--
Symetra is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work ®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company. This year, 90 percent of Symetra employees said it’s a great place to work — 33 points higher than the average U.S. company. Great Place to Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day,” said Anne-Marie Diouf, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "We're committed to building a culture of inclusion — one that welcomes a diverse range of perspectives and experience, where all employees have the opportunity to reach their highest potential, whether they choose to work from home, in our offices, or a mix of both.” (Photo: Business Wire)
“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily — it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Symetra is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”
“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day,” said Anne-Marie Diouf, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “Our Symetra Empowers vision — to create a world where more people have access to financial freedom — is only possible through our employees. We’ve prioritized being an employer of choice because to be successful and achieve our vision, we need to create a place where our people can thrive. We're committed to building a culture of inclusion — one that welcomes a diverse range of perspectives and experience, where all employees have the opportunity to reach their highest potential, whether they choose to work from home, in our offices, or a mix of both.”
According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
In 2021, Symetra was named to Forbes’ “America’s Best-in-State Employers” list, ranked 24 th among the top 60 employers in Washington and was recognized by the Puget Sound Business Journal as one of “Washington’s Best Workplaces,” ranked No. 6 among the top 25 workplaces in the extra-large company category.
About Symetra
Symetra Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.
