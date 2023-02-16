BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 16, 2023--
Symetra has been recognized by Forbes as a top national employer. The Bellevue, Wash.-based life insurer was named to the Forbes 2023 America’s Best Midsize Employers list, coming in at No. 58 among the top 500 midsize employers nationwide. Based entirely on employee satisfaction and willingness to recommend their employer to others, the designation is Symetra’s sixth workplace award in the last 24 months.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005702/en/
“We are honored to receive this top employer recognition from Forbes, which reflects feedback from our people as well as our broader industry community. It’s a powerful validation of the work we’ve done to evolve our culture and build an inclusive, flexible workplace that emphasizes creating a rewarding experience for every Symetra employee,” said Anne-Marie Diouf, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “Fostering a culture of diversity and engagement is a vital component of our strategy, as we continue to find new ways to enhance our employees' experiences and maintain Symetra's position as a great place to work.”
Presented by Forbes and market research company Statista Inc., America's Best Midsize Employers 2023 were identified in an independent survey taken by approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. In total, 500 employers were recognized across 25 different industry sectors. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family. Their evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.
Symetra was previously named to Forbes’ “America’s Best-in-State Employers Washington” list in 2021 and 2022 and was recognized by Fortune® magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women™.
To hear why our employees think Symetra is a great place to work, learn more about working here and explore current opportunities, visit https://www.symetra.com/careers/symetra-careers/.
About Symetra
Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005702/en/
CONTACT: Diana McSweeney
(425) 256-6167
KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE HUMAN RESOURCES
SOURCE: Symetra
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/16/2023 01:15 PM/DISC: 02/16/2023 01:17 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005702/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.