AppraisalWorks, a leading provider of real estate appraisal technology, today announced Symmetry Lending has fully implemented the AppraisalWorks™ appraisal management technology platform to streamline and automate the production of all loans requiring any type of valuation. As Symmetry Lending’s exclusive appraisal management technology platform, AppraisalWorks adds significant value from its ease of use, on-demand scalability, and flexibility in supporting the full appraisal management lifecycle.
Implementation was completed quickly thanks to AppraisalWorks’ streamlined client on-boarding process, ease of configurability and industry-best lender experience. The AppraisalWorks platform will generate greater efficiencies across Symmetry Lending’s real estate valuation process through workflow automation, intelligent business rules and real-time data dashboards – helping lower costs, accelerate turn times and improve compliance and transparency.
“Symmetry Lending selected the AppraisalWorks platform for its agility and on-demand control over the entire appraisal management process,” stated Bjorn Peterson, senior vice president of Mortgage Operations for Symmetry Lending. “Integration was seamless and now we have an intuitive, easy-to-use, modernized appraisal system in place to improve efficiency, streamline our appraisal process and provide visibility throughout the appraisal lifecycle.”
“We’re very honored to be chosen by Symmetry Lending as its exclusive appraisal management technology platform and appraisal modernization partner,” said Ben Wiant, vice president at AppraisalWorks. “Symmetry Lending came to us with a problem that is very common in the industry – the appraisal process had become inefficient due to multiple disparate technology solutions that hindered communication and resulted in duplicate efforts. After very thoughtful evaluation of potential technology partners, Symmetry Lending selected AppraisalWorks to help them consolidate this function onto one integrated platform. As a result of this implementation, they expect to save real dollars and increase efficiency across their loan fulfillment and appraisal review processes. We are thrilled to help position Symmetry Lending for long-term success and support its mission of delivering best-in-class service, speed, and simplicity to its customers.”
About AppraisalWorks
AppraisalWorks is a cloud-based valuation management technology platform that enables lenders to order, manage, and analyze real estate appraisals and collateral valuations. Through its Community and Enterprise versions, AppraisalWorks improves process efficiency, ensures regulatory compliance, facilitates collaboration, and enables process automation – providing lenders with seamless valuation technology to reduce turnaround times, costs per loan, and improve the overall borrower experience. AppraisalWorks is patented under U.S. Patent 10,635,999. Visit www.appraisalworks.com to transform your valuation management function from costly overhead to a competitive advantage.
About Symmetry Lending
Symmetry Lending is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) founded in partnership and collaboration with credit unions across the country, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with additional offices in Anaheim, CA; Denver, CO; Orlando, FL; and Eden Prairie, MN. Symmetry’s dedicated focus on HELOCs, combined with a leadership team of seasoned industry experts, is the backbone of our commitment to Service, Speed, and Simplicity. Visit www.symmetrylending.com to learn more about our commitment to delivering a level of service above the rest, faster than the rest, and yet simpler than the rest. Not just occasionally, but consistently.
