SYNAPS Dx (SDx), a privately held company focused on the research, development and commercialization of diagnostics for neurodegenerative disorders and conditions, including Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), is pleased to announce the release of its white paper, “ Supporting Payer Treatment Reimbursement Decisions for Alzheimer’s Disease: DISCERN™ Test Provides Definitive Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease and Degenerative Pathologies Vs. Other Forms of Dementia.” This document addresses 1) the overall impact of AD, 2) overcoming payer challenges related to AD diagnosis, 3) the provider perspective on AD diagnosis and 4) treatment and challenges for patients and caregivers dealing with AD.
The paper was authored by SDx’s advisory council, including Dr. Daniel Alkon, chief scientific advisor, SDx; Dave Rosa, president and CEO, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation; Michael Gorton, founding CEO, Teladoc, and CEO, Recuro Health; Wayne Jenkins, M.D., MPH, physician executive; and Frederick Huie, M.D., general surgeon.
“The paper also highlights the most promising breakthrough for diagnosing AD to date, SYNAPS Dx’s DISCERN™, the first accurate, gold-standard autopsy-confirmed minimally invasive test for the definitive diagnosis of AD vs. other forms of dementia,” says Frank Amato, CEO and president, SDx. “DISCERN relies on three independently accurate biomarkers related to synaptic function and is well positioned to help address a number of key issues that payers, providers and patients face when it comes to getting a definitive diagnosis for AD early in the patient journey.”
An estimated 5.8 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with AD. In 2020, AD and other dementias cost the nation $305 billion, including $206 billion in Medicare and Medicaid payments. Although AD is the most common type of dementia, there are many other kinds, including multiple strokes, Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, Huntington’s disease and B12 deficiency.
“When it comes to diagnostic tests, considerable confusion exists in the marketplace, with many claims being made, even as demand among all stakeholders is heating up in response to the introduction of drugs to treat AD,” Amato adds. “DISCERN is now available to help payers, providers and patients overcome the challenge of getting a definitive diagnosis for AD early in the patient journey—when it matters most.”
About SYNAPS Dx
SYNAPS Dx is privately held company focused on the research, development and commercialization of diagnostics for neurological disorders and conditions, including Alzheimer’s Disease. The Company offers DISCERN™, the first accurate, minimally invasive test for the definitive diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) versus other forms of dementia. SYNAPS Dx’s laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) as qualified to perform high complexity clinical laboratory testing. If you are a physician or a patient looking for more information on the DISCERN™ test, visit https://discerntest.com/. For more information on the Company, visit https://www.synapsdx.com/. Contact: info@synapsdx.com.
