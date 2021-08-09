WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) on Monday reported a loss of $22.9 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 74 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $379,000 in the period.
Syndax shares have fallen 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.55, a decline of 8% in the last 12 months.
