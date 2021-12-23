SELMA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2021 / Celebrating more than 30 years in the business, syndicated radio and TV personality Kathryn Raaker entertains radio listeners, TV viewers, and live audiences with her positive attitude, quick humor, and her practical view of life. From call-ins on radio, to emotional, funny, educational, and political interviews, Kathryn keeps fans coming back for more. Kathryn is proud to join SimulTV with her television shows The Chef You And I and Kathryn Raaker's World.
The Chef You And I shares Kathryn's culinary experience working in all kinds of kitchens including her own. From main street restaurants to neighborhood homes, she talks and cooks with some of the most interesting "kitchen warriors" around the planet. Healthy cooking is her primary focus; along with entertaining audiences with new ideas, recipes, and nourishing ways to serve food fit for body and soul!
Kathryn Raaker's World beams her audience around the globe as she visits fascinating people and exotic places. From fashion, travel, science & new technology, veteran affairs, entrepreneurs, philanthropy, and even children's programs, the topics are unlimited and the conversation is fast paced and always entertaining.
Kathryn is featured on SimulTV channels Cut Up N Cook, Lifestyle, and Athena TV.
SimulTV CEO Steven Turner states, "We are fortunate to have such a seasoned celebrity bringing her unique talents to our SimulTV audience. Kathryn is a jewel, and viewers of all ages will enjoy her wide-spectrum of talents; from her kitchen magic to poignant interviews there is always something special for everyone."
ABOUT SIMULTV:
SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner, currently broadcasting more than 140 live channels worldwide with up to 4k quality. Streaming videos, thousands of movies and Videos On Demand, as well as popular channels including Sony Movies, GetTV, NEWSMAX, One America News Network, InfoWars, HDNet, AXSTV,CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The XZone, Battery POP, 2A Network, Euronews, Dimensions, Cut Up N Cook, Providence Network, Lifestyle and over a hundred more channels.
SimulTV also offers a Set Top Box (not required for subscription) enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television. SimulTV apps are free in the Google Play and Apple App Store.
