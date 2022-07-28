MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022--
Syntax, a leading multi-cloud and mission-critical applications managed cloud provider, today in conjunction with its subsidiary Illumiti announced the launch of its global industry-focused Centers of Excellence (COE). The Industry Centers of Excellence will serve as innovation hubs in which subject matter experts from across the organization will develop, build and implement leading-edge, holistic technology solutions that are purpose-built for customers in respective industries.
“At Syntax, we understand the unique challenges faced by those in our core industry areas,” said Christian Primeau, Global CEO at Syntax. “The formation of our new Industry COEs puts into action our distinctive approach to leading customers throughout their cloud journey, proven over several decades. I’m proud of the valuable work we produce and look forward to the next iteration of excellence to come from these innovative teams.”
Today’s announcement comes as Syntax approaches its 50th anniversary and celebrates its strategic evolution as a global provider. The company currently has 1,900 employees and 12 global offices to address the growing demand for cloud-managed services worldwide and serve its substantial, international customer base.
The Industry Centers of Excellence reflect Syntax and Illumiti’s deep knowledge base and robust capabilities in four key industries, including:
- Manufacturing: Tapping into Syntax’s extensive practical experience with clients across a broad swath of the discrete manufacturing spectrum with recent growth in the electric cell, battery and electric vehicle markets.
- Engineering, Construction and Operations: Leveraging Syntax’s knowledge of how to identify and implement the technologies needed to improve all aspects of operations in the industry, from bidding and planning to budgeting and execution.
- Mining and Natural Resources: Exploring, extracting, and optimizing the best options for a safe, sustainable, and profitable future for Syntax’s customers.
- Professional Services: Turning services rendered into a future growth engine for customers facing a diversified workforce with increasing complexity of data, technology and systems.
“We take our role as a customer’s trusted advisor very seriously,” said Marcelo Tamassia, Global CTO of Syntax. “These Industry COEs only solidify that commitment as we build upon our legacy and expand our solutions to keep pace with industry changes, technological advances, and shifting customer needs. And no matter the industry, our foundational approach stays the same – we connect the unique way each customer operates today with the innovative future they need to reach.”
In addition to spurring the development of new services and offerings, each Industry COE will develop best practices, streamline processes, and co-innovate with industry partners to ensure exceptional performance and delivery with real, measurable outcomes.
“As a company, we have produced cutting-edge solutions for leading industries, such as our work on the industrial internet of things, in addition to our extensive industry accelerators that enable our customers to get faster value from their enterprise applications based on SAP’s S/4 HANA and RISE platforms,” said Larry Perlov, CEO of Illumiti, a Syntax company. “I’m confident we will continue to lead our customers and partners through these foundational shifts and into the next phase of enterprise digital transformation with the greater investment that we’re making as we establish our Industry Centers of Excellence.”
To learn more about Syntax’s Industry Centers of Excellence and its deep expertise in each of the key industries, visit the company’s website.
About Syntax:
Syntax provides comprehensive technology solutions and trusted professional, advisory, and application management services to power businesses’ mission-critical applications in the cloud. With 50 years of experience and 700+ customers around the world, Syntax has deep expertise in implementing and managing multi-ERP deployments in secure private, public, or hybrid environments. Syntax partners with SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, AWS, Microsoft, and other global technology leaders to ensure customers’ applications are seamless, secure, and at the forefront of enterprise technology innovation. Learn more about Syntax at www.syntax.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005021/en/
CONTACT: Maureen Fitzgerald
Global Communications Lead
Maureen.Fitzgerald@syntax.comWalker Sands for Syntax
(919) 287-4873
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MINING/MINERALS DATA MANAGEMENT BATTERIES IOT (INTERNET OF THINGS) TECHNOLOGY AUTOMOTIVE NATURAL RESOURCES OTHER MANUFACTURING OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENGINEERING MANUFACTURING
SOURCE: Syntax
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/28/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 07/28/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005021/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.