Syntellis Performance Solutions, the leading provider of enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions, today announced the availability of Referral Patterns ― a robust module developed to identify referral leakage in a healthcare network. It is a powerful addition to the Axiom™ Market Opportunity Visualization solution designed to deliver executive-level insights and data intelligence to help healthcare leaders determine where, when, and how to grow through easy-to-use visualizations.
The Referral Patterns module leverages Syntellis’ proprietary All-Payer Claims Dataset which is critical to identify referral leakage in a hospital’s service area. The module is purposefully designed to align growth and retention strategies with a hospital or health system’s physicians. This makes it easier to map referrals to and from physicians within a service area for improved understanding of physician-specific referral patterns, patient interactions, facility loyalties and health system relationships.
“Healthcare leaders need intuitive solutions that provide them the information needed for strategic growth planning, but they are often faced with scarce and complex market data,” said Flint Brenton, CEO of Syntellis Performance Solutions. “Our latest Referral Patterns module ― as part of the Axiom Market Opportunity Visualization solution ― solves this. It is a turning point in our industry as it allows users to quickly transform data into actionable intelligence and insights.”
This new module also delivers a streamlined process to view patient cases performed and revenue generated by individual physicians and facilities, even providing breakdowns by care setting, provider specialty, facility, practice affiliation and zip code.
In addition to Referral Patterns, other interactive modules within the Axiom Market Visualization solution include:
- Patient Origin & Out-Migration: an interactive claims visualization dashboard providing insights into where patients seek care, so healthcare finance leaders can identify growth opportunities and address out-migration
- Market Share & Trending: which uses State-specific data to deliver critical intelligence on a market and patients’ behaviors, so users can identify trends and changes in market demographics, calculate one’s share in the market, and see trends in patient origin, payer mix, and service lines utilized
Future modules that will further help hospitals and health systems reduce costs and retain patients in their facilities include:
- Share of Care: providing a way to visualize the patient care journey across the care continuum including details on all the facilities and physicians that the patient has seen both inside and outside of the organization
- Profiles: equipping users with the ability to drill down into the data in a service area to develop an individual profile on a specific provider, facility, or procedure code to obtain more granular insights on physician and patient behavior
About Syntellis
Syntellis Performance Solutions provides innovative enterprise performance management software, data, and intelligence solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include enterprise planning, cost and decision support, and financial and clinical analytics tools to elevate organizational performance and transform vision into reality. More than 2,800 organizations and 450,000 users rely on Axiom, Connected Analytics, and Stratasan software. With an HFMA Peer Review designation for a decade and No. 1 rankings from Black Book Research multiple years running, Syntellis helps healthcare providers acquire insights, accelerate decisions, and advance their business plans. For more information, please visit www.syntellis.com.
