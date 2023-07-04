DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 4, 2023--
The "Synthetic Data - The Master Key to AI's Future" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The synthetic data revolutionaries are the secret saviors in the rapidly evolving AI domain, serving a data feast where traditional sources starve. They're breaking through the shackles of data quality and regulation, becoming the trusty substitutes for AI training.
The precision synthetic data they forge is more than just AI model accelerants - it's the antidote to the data dilemma, offering a reliable and law-abiding data fountain. On track to dethrone traditional data, they envision a future powered by synthetic data, heralding a new era of machine learning progress.
The report highlights the budding startup ecosystem in synthetic data with a focus on their sectors, products, and venture capital activity. The report draws on the publisher's Companies database and expert analysis to demonstrate how these startups, in essence, are designing a vibrant, diverse playground for AI's explosive growth.
Scope
The report emphasizes the transformative power of synthetic data and its significance in the AI landscape. The report delves into the dynamic application landscape of synthetic data by startups, highlighting their solutions and disruptive potential.
By providing valuable insights into this burgeoning field, the publisher's report aids industry stakeholders in identifying promising synthetic data startups and understanding the implications of their technologies on various sectors
Reasons to Buy
- Stay updated: The field of synthetic data is rapidly evolving with game-changing innovations, notably from startups
- Discover new startups: The report covers promising startups that are working on groundbreaking technologies and solutions
- Identify emerging applications: Identify different application areas of synthetic data
- Learn about products: Deep-dive into synthetic data startups leveraging cutting-edge technologies to offer distinct products
- Assess investment potential: Access valuable information for assessing the investment potential of different startups in synthetic data.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Rise of synthetic data
- Data dilemma
- Key benefits
- Popular classification
- Generative AI models
- Emerging use cases
- Major challenges
- Twitter buzz of startups
- VC investments into startups
2. Key startup profiles
- Industry map
- Profiles
3. Outlook
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Accenture
- Adobe
- Aindo
- Amazon
- Anyverse
- AURAML
- Betterdata
- Clearbox.ai
- CNAI
- Cognata
- Datagen
- Datomize
- Diveplane
- Edgecase.ai
- Gretel
- Hazy
- IBM
- Intel
- Infinity AI
- LexSet
- MDClone
- Microsoft
- Mindtech
- Mostly AI
- Nvidia
- Octopize - Mimethik Data
- OneView
- Parallel Domain
- Private AI
- Qualcomm
- Rendered.ai
- Samsung
- Sarus
- Sky Engine AI
- Sony
- Syndata
- Syntegra
- Synthesis AI
- Synthesized
- Syntonym
- Tonic.AI
- Wells Fargo
- YData
- Zumo labs
