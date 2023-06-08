CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2023--
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new standards of care for the frontline treatment of hematologic malignancies, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Simonian, M.D., will present a corporate overview at the Sidoti June 2023 Virtual Small-Cap Conference. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings. Details are as follows:
Sidoti June 2023 Virtual Small-Cap Conference
Date: Thursday, June 15
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros is committed to developing new standards of care for the frontline treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies. Driven by the motivation to help patients with blood disorders that have largely eluded other targeted approaches, Syros is advancing a robust late-stage clinical pipeline, including tamibarotene, an oral selective RARα agonist in patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia with RARA gene overexpression, and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia. Syros is also seeking partnerships for SY-5609, a highly selective and potent CDK7 inhibitor in clinical development for the treatment of select solid tumors, and multiple preclinical programs in oncology. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter ( @SyrosPharma ) and LinkedIn.
CONTACT: Syros
Karen Hunady
Director of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
1-857-327-7321
Brittany Leigh, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications, LLC
+1-813-767-7801
bleigh@lifescicomms.comInvestor
Hannah Deresiewicz
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com
