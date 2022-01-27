DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2022--
The "Market Spotlight: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Market Spotlight report covers the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, recent events and analyst opinion, clinical trials, upcoming and regulatory events, probability of success, epidemiology information, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.
Key Takeaways
- The approved drugs in the systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) space target B-cell activating factor, glucocorticoid receptor, corticotropin releasing factor, and corticotropin releasing hormone. These drugs are administered via the subcutaneous, intravenous, intramuscular, and oral routes.
- The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for SLE are in Phase II, with only one drug in the NDA/BLA phase.
- Therapies in development for SLE focus on a wide variety of targets. The largest proportion of pipeline drugs are administered via the subcutaneous route, with the remainder being intravenous, oral, and intramuscular formulations.
- High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the SLE space comprise topline Phase II trial results for lenabasum, iscalimab, and BMS-986165; topline Phase IIb trial results for cenerimod; topline Phase III trial results for Benlysta, Olumiant, anifrolumab, and dapirolizumab pegol; an expected patent expiration for INV103; and an estimated PDUFA date as well as expected CHMP filing results for anifrolumab.
- The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I SLE asset is 4.6%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 45.5%. Drugs, on average, take 10.7 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.4 years in the overall autoimmune/immunology space.
- The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for SLE have been in the early and midphases of development, with 69% of trials in Phase I-II, and 31% in Phase III-IV.
- The US has a substantial lead in the number of SLE clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major European markets, while South Korea has the top spot in Asia.
- Clinical trial activity in the SLE space is dominated by completed trials. GlaxoSmithKline has the highest number of completed clinical trials for SLE, with 30 trials.
- GlaxoSmithKline leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for SLE, followed by AstraZeneca.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
- Disease definition
- Symptoms
- Patient subtypes
- Risk factors
- Diagnosis
TREATMENT
- Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and pain relievers
- Corticosteroids
- Antimalarial drugs
- Immunosuppressive agents
- Anticoagulants
- Monoclonal antibodies
- Repository corticotropin injection
EPIDEMIOLOGY
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION
- Lenabasum for SLE (October 6, 2020)
- BIIB059 for SLE (December 3, 2019)
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
KEY REGULATORY EVENTS
- China Inc. Shines In Latest Batch Of Approvals
- Aurinia Launches Its First Drug With Lupkynis Approval For Lupus Nephritis
- GSK Eyes Benlysta Expansion With First US FDA Lupus Nephritis Approval
- AZ Takes On Lupus With Anifrolumab BLA
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
- Merck & Co. Buys Pandion, Building Out Capability In Autoimmune Disease
- With $3bn Viela Acquisition, Horizon Builds A Pipeline
- Merck KGaA Out-Licenses Troubled Atacicept To Vera
- AbbVie Pays $60m To Option Alpine's Lupus Candidate
REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
- Sponsors by status
- Sponsors by phase
BIBLIOGRAPHY
APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/52qlw3
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005942/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/27/2022 01:24 PM/DISC: 01/27/2022 01:24 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127005942/en