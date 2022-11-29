ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022--
Syxsense, a global leader in Unified Security and Endpoint Management solutions, today announced they’ve been named a “Leader” and “Fast Mover” in the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Patch Management Solutions. The report evaluated Syxsense’s Patch Management capabilities available in Syxsense Manage, Syxsense Secure, and Syxsense Enterprise.
The company was recognized for providing full patch management across all seven key patch coverage categories including Windows Desktop and Server, macOS Desktop, Linux Desktop and Server, Mobile, and Remote Systems. The report also highlighted the company’s strength in key criteria including lifecycle management, patch testing, patch development, patch prioritization, and patching of large numbers of third-party applications. GigaOm also noted that “Syxsense provides a strong patch management solution, especially when the rest of the portfolio is considered. It covers all identified patching areas.”
Download the 2022 GigaOm Radar Report for Patch Management Solutions here.
The GigaOm Radar Report is designed to offer forward-looking analysis that plots the relative value and progression of patch management solutions along axes based on strategy and execution. It looks at how these solutions meet the needs of specific markets including SMB, large enterprises, and managed service providers, in deployment models including cloud-only, customer-managed, and hybrid management. Syxsense achieved full coverage marks across all evaluation metrics including flexibility, management capabilities, resource load management, security, usability, and patch reporting.
Syxsense patch management capabilities are available in Syxsense Manage, Syxsense Secure, or the company’s flagship offering, Syxsense Enterprise. All solutions are deployed as a SaaS application with agents installed on endpoints. Syxsense Enterprise is the world’s first IT management and endpoint security solution that delivers real-time vulnerability monitoring and instant remediation for every endpoint across an organization’s entire network environment. This includes accurate patch detection and scoring of severity, rapid and targeted patch deployment, patch supersedence, reboot management, support for OS and third-party applications, and much more.
“As security vulnerabilities and attacks continue to rise, patch management has never been more important for business. But patching has historically been a painful process. We’ve built Syxsense to give organizations complete control and visibility into that patching process and combined those capabilities with other critical endpoint security management needs,” said Ashley Leonard, Founder and CEO at Syxsense. “Being named a leader in the GigaOm Radar for patch management solutions is great validation that our team is engineering the right solutions needed to solve key patching challenges customers are facing today.”
To download and read the entire GigaOm Radar Report on Patch Management Solutions, click here.
About Syxsense
Syxsense is a leading provider of innovative, intuitive endpoint security and management technology that combines the power of artificial intelligence with industry expertise to help customers predict and remove security threats across all devices including mobile. Syxsense is the first unified security and endpoint management platform that centralizes the three key elements of endpoint security management (vulnerabilities, patch and compliance) and layers on a powerful workflow automation tool called Syxsense Cortex,™ all through a single cloud-based platform, enabling greater efficiency and collaboration between teams. The always-on technology performs in real-time so businesses can operate free of disruption from security breaches that cripple productivity and expose them to financial risk and reputational harm. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005333/en/
CONTACT: Justin Hall
Voxus PR
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS SECURITY
SOURCE: Syxsense
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/29/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/29/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005333/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.