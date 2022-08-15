LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) on Monday reported a loss of $18 million in its second quarter.
The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.
The diagnostics company posted revenue of $5.9 million in the period.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTOO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTOO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.