Tableaux, America’s Leading Designer & Manufacturer of Custom, Made-to-Order Decorative Grilles for Hospitality Design & Home Décor Today Announced a New Residential Design Trade Program

Tableaux® [ta-bloh] ( https://tableaux.com ), America’s leading designer & manufacturer of custom, made-to-order Decorative Grilles for Hospitality Design & Home Décor today announced a new Residential Design Trade Program.
Interior Design & Decorating Professionals are seeing increased interest in Homeowners looking for one-of-a-kind statement pieces for their décor that reflects their personality, individual style, and culture. Finding such items can be both challenging and time consuming.
“Design-conscious homeowners value creativity and uniqueness,” said René Michaels, VP Marketing & Operations at Tableaux. “They want that special something that isn't seen everywhere and isn't available to everyone.”
The new Tableaux Trade Program makes it possible for design professionals to work directly with Tableaux to provide their clients a truly one-of-a-kind décor product made using sustainable materials that can be customized for use in a variety of design/décor applications.
As seen on their beautiful lookbook at http://tableaux.com/lookbook, Tableaux Decorative Grilles can be made for use in art niches & pass-throughs, ceiling décor, decorative accents & wall art, doors & cabinetry, exterior décor, partition & room dividers, window treatments, and other miscellaneous décor.
Every Tableaux Decorative Grille is custom-made and totally unique. Each is individually manufactured to match the style, size, shape, density, and finish color you specify.
“Homeowners can select from hundreds of design patterns in our design library, bring us their own, or have us create a design based on their own creative ideas,” said Michaels. “Our process is like commissioning a work of art for your interior design and home décor.”
The Tableaux Design Trade program is offered to eligible independent residential Interior Designers, Decorators, Architects, Custom Home Builders, Home Remodelers, and other Design Professionals who provide specialized home improvement services or decor products to Homeowners. For details visit https://tableaux.com/trade
About Tableaux
Tableaux ( https://tableaux.com ) is America’s leading designer & manufacturer of custom, made-to-order Decorative Grilles for hospitality design & home decor. Decorative Grilles are an openwork architectural art form consisting of design patterns made by cutting openings into various materials. Tableaux is an American small business with a culturally diverse team of artisans that makes its product using environmentally-friendly materials sourced in America.
