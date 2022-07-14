DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022--
The "Global Tactical Data Link Market by Application (Command & Control, ISR, EW, Radio Communication), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems, Weapons), Component, Frequency, Data Link Type, Point of Sale, Military Standard, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Tactical data link market is estimated to be USD 8.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027.
Factors such as the rise in airspace modernization programs, customized communication on the move solution for unmanned ground vehicles, and rising adoption of unmanned vehicles are driving factors assisting the growth of the tactical data link market.
The tactical data link market includes major players such as Collins Aerospace (US), L3harris Technologies (US), ViaSat (US), Thales Group (France), and General Dynamics Corporation (US) are some of the leading companies in this market, among others. These players have spread their business across various countries including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. COVID-19 has affected the tactical data link market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country.
Ground: The dominating segment of the tactical data link market, by the platform
Based on the platform, the tactical data link market has been segmented into the ground, airborne, naval, unmanned systems, and weapons. The ground segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Product: The fastest-growing segment of the tactical data link market, by component
The component segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growth can be attributed due to the high rate of adoption of technologically advanced tactical data link components due to the ease of usage and maintenance.
Ultra High Frequency: The fastest-growing and leading segment of the tactical data link market, by frequency
The defense segment of the tactical data link market has been classified into a different frequency. The growth of the frequency segment of the tactical data link market can be attributed to the increased use of various technologically advanced components for receiving a large set of data through signals from several parts of the world across multiple platforms.
North America: The largest contributing region in the aerospace and tactical data link market.
The tactical data link market in the North American region has been studied for the US and Canada. North American countries are awarding a number of contracts to major players of the tactical data link market for the delivery of tactical data links and related components, thus driving the growth of the tactical data link market in the region.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Airspace Modernization Programs
- Surging Demand for Military UAVs
- Emergence of Modern Warfare Systems
- Customized Communication-On-The-Move Solutions for Unmanned Ground Vehicles
- Increasing Defense Budget of Emerging Countries
Restraints
- Rigorous Military Standards and Stringent Regulations
Opportunities
- Rising Adoption of Unmanned Vehicles
- Growing Demand for Enhanced Interoperability
Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Workforce
- System Requirements and Design Constraints
Companies Mentioned
- Aselsan A.S.
- BAE Systems
- Bharat Electronics Ltd.
- Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions Inc.
- Collins Aerospace
- Curtiss-Wright Corporation
- Data Link Solutions
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Hensoldt
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM
- Kongsberg
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Leidos Holdings Inc.
- Leonardo S.P.A.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Rhode & Schwarz
- Saab Ab
- Terma
- Thales Group
- Ultra Electronics
- Viasat Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhg5h0
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005501/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SATELLITE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/14/2022 08:33 AM/DISC: 07/14/2022 08:33 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005501/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.