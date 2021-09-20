NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2021--
National Trench Safety (“NTS”), a leader in underground infrastructure safety solutions and portfolio company of Tailwind Capital (“Tailwind”), a growth-oriented private equity firm investing in targeted sectors within industrials, technology & business services and healthcare, recently announced that it has launched an Employee Equity Participation Program to provide employees the opportunity to participate in and benefit from the potential growth of the Company. The introduction of the program is part of NTS’ effort to both reward its team for their hard work and attract and engage employees to be part of the Company’s ongoing growth. NTS will award up to $8,000,000 of equity participation units to full-time and permanent employees annually.
“As one of the first programs of its kind in the industry, NTS’ Employee Equity Participation Program represents a unique and exciting opportunity for NTS to align the Company’s success with that of its employees and further strengthen employee engagement and retention through a culture of ownership,” said Jeff Calhoun, Managing Partner of Tailwind Capital. “We are strong believers that recognizing every full-time employee through ownership is in the best interests of the company, management and investors and we look forward to continue supporting the company in this highly worthwhile endeavor.”
NTS President and CEO Phil Mason, commented, “Employee ownership interests in specialty rental businesses are always tightly held, usually in the hands of a few executives. Now with this progressive and all-inclusive Employee Equity Participation Program every NTS employee will benefit from their hard work in building this great company. This is one more great benefit provided to our NTS employee community where we already provide full medical, dental and vision plans, paid time off, 4% 401K matching, tuition assistance, tuition repayment assistance, child-care benefits, etc. Better still there is no qualifying or probationary period to wait out, the participation awards are provided immediately to all new hires in accordance with the Program terms.”
In April 2021, Tailwind Capital announced the merger of portfolio companies National Trench Safety, Trench Plate Rental Company, and Support of Excavation to create a pure play platform in the underground infrastructure safety solutions market. The combined company now operates under the NTS brand as a scaled player with a full suite of trench safety solutions, coast to coast national reach and unparalleled technical expertise that is well-positioned to benefit from expected market growth.
About Tailwind Capital Partners
Tailwind Capital is a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in targeted sectors within industrials, technology & business services and healthcare. Tailwind partners with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to transform businesses through organic growth initiatives, acquisitions, and operational and strategic investments. Since inception, Tailwind has invested in 47 portfolio companies and over 140 add-on acquisitions.
About National Trench Safety
Based in Houston, Texas, NTS is a leading independent national provider of trench safety and traffic control solutions in the US and the UK. From complex specifically engineered trench safety solutions to simple trench plate rentals, the Company serves customers across 42 states from its 65 branches in the US and all across the UK from its Leeds, UK location. For more information see www.NTSafety.com.
