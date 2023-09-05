DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 5, 2023--
The "2022 AI Applications and Demand Survey: Taiwan's Manufacturing Industry Results" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides the results of the survey, aiming to examine the development of AI in various industries, investment projects in AI, and planning for AI adoption.
With the rapid development of AI technology, the manufacturing industry has also begun to explore AI applications. To understand the current status and needs of AI applications in Taiwan's manufacturing industry, the analyst and one of the leading research institutes in Taiwan, conducted an online survey with 305 respondents located in Taiwan.
The analyst observed changes in the overall AI investment market, with a year-on-year 34% decline in AI investment in 2022 due to external factors such as interest rate hikes. However, against the odds, investment in generative AI is growing and expected to drive increased capital market investment.
Generative AI relies on a substantial amount of data and computational power, which in turn fuels demand and innovation in software and hardware products such as cloud services, databases, and chips. MIC emphasizes that generative AI provides emerging applications and business models across various industries, forming a generative AI ecosystem and benefiting Taiwanese ICT companies.
List of Topics
- Definition of the survey and research, touching on the maturity of AI applications
- Development of AI in various industries, including electronic components, computer, electronic, and optical products, semiconductor, optoelectronics, machine tools, PCB (Printed Circuit Board), metal fasteners, machinery equipment, etc.,
- Status of investment projects in AI, including AOI (Auto Optical Inspection), industrial cameras, IoT sensing devices, edge computing (edge server), industrial arms, etc.
- Reasons and challenges for AI adoption as well as reasons for companies not adopting AI
- Planning for AI adoption, touching on AI procurement factors, AI driving forces, and AI adoption barriers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Survey Definition and Sample Distribution
2. Development of AI in Various Industries
3. Investment Projects in AI
4. Planning for the Implementation of AI
5. Conclusion
