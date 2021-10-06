TAIPEI, Taiwan & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2021--
National Hardware Show — Are you a buyer looking for the latest in advanced hardware and hand tools? If so, now’s your chance. Taiwan Excellence – the symbol of the most innovative Taiwanese products – will hold a “Hot Hand Tools - Innovations from Taiwan for the US Hardware Market” webinar on October 13, 2021, to showcase some of the country’s most technologically advanced tools designed to dramatically improve performance and durability for professionals and DIYers in a variety of uses, including construction, upholstery and even auto repairs.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005406/en/
Unveiling Hardware and Hand Tools Breakthroughs from Taiwan for the US Market. Register here: https://bit.ly/3DhFl1k (Graphic: Business Wire)
Organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan’s foremost trade promotion organization, the webinar will spotlight advancements from four trailblazing Taiwan Excellence award winners in the hardware and hand tools industry: APACH and AirBoss, pioneers and innovators in pneumatic tool design, Mitcorp, a leader in industrial videoscope inspection devices, and Unitacker, an ingenious staple gun developer.
The event will also feature opening remarks from Joe Derochowski, vice president and home improvement industry advisor for the market research firm NPD Group. He will provide insights and trends on the US hand tools and hardware industry.
The United States is the largest market for imported hand tools worldwide, valued at US$3.7 billion, according to Global Trade magazine, and Taiwan constitutes North America’s 4 th largest trade partner in the hand tool field.
“Rising trends have set up the US hand tools market for significant growth. As a major global supplier, Taiwan accounts for a majority of the world’s medium- and high-end hand tools — the “Kingdom of Hand Tools” is poised to meet that demand,” said Ana Tzu, project manager, TAITRA.
The "Hot Hand Tools" webinar, which will broadcast on Taiwan Excellence’s YouTube channel, will take place at 2:00PM EDT on Wednesday, October 13, with the innovative hardware and hand tool firms showing off their latest products:
AirBoss will feature two new pneumatic hand tools. Its Mini Air Impact Wrench, the world’s shortest at only 3.3 inches (84mm), has been adapted into a long handle version, with a 40% higher torque compared to other products on the market. AirBoss is also showcasing a new 1-inch swing hammer which is 25% lighter than other tools.
A pioneer in pneumatic tool design and manufacturing, AirBoss has decades of experience in producing pneumatic screw drivers, wrenches, and other air-impact hand tools for heavy and light industrial uses in industries including construction and auto repair.
Another pioneer in the pneumatic tools market is APACH who will be showing off Super Stubby. Super Stubby is like having several power tools in one! It’s flexible in multiple applications such as automotive, motorcycle, agriculture machine, and packaging, crates, and pallets. Its design allows the tool to be used with one-hand for forward & reverse and 3 positions for each side.
Founded in 1994, APACH is named after the Native American “Apache” tribe, which symbolizes bravery and victory – a spirit APACH aims to emulate in its durable, top-end tools. Its diverse line of pneumatic hand tools are designed for construction and home improvement uses.
Two new non-destructive inspection products will be shown by Mitcorp: a portable high-quality Pipe Inspection System with a self-leveling camera that ensures the camera stays upright at all times and the X750 videoscope with ultra-high resolution and intuitive software to meet a wide range of complex industrial applications—helping users make smart decisions, fast.
Mitcorp has been at the forefront of developing and manufacturing industrial videoscopes since 2003. Certified by well-known brands such as Audi and Volkswagen, it creates affordable, reliable, and accurate products for industries ranging from oil and gas to aviation.
Taking an innovative approach to stapling is Unitacker’s ground-breaking 3-in-1 staple gun. With the faceplate’s special design, the stapler can perform two extra functions – one as a paper stapler to fasten up to 50 sheets of A4 paper; the other, as a stapler for temporary fixing purpose – the staple stays above the object and is easily removed, leaving no staple on the wall.
Unitacker brings more than 20 years of design and development experience to the staple gun market, resulting in multiple patents and an innovative approach to stapling that combines several uses in one device.
“Hot Hand Tools” Webinar Registration
On Wednesday, October 13, TAITRA will host the webinar at 2:00PM EDT. The webinar will provide access to these innovative companies’ spokespeople and their products. The first 60 registered attendees will receive a free $25 Amazon gift card. Interested buyers and media representatives are encouraged to register in advance as well as to request for one-on-one briefings here.
Information about TAIWAN EXCELLENCE and TAITRA:
The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, and subsequently the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 26th selection, making the symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in Taiwan to strive and be recognized by, and is highly reputed throughout the world. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.
Organized by:
Taiwan External Trade Development Council ( TAITRA ) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center ( TTC ) and Taipei World Trade Center ( TWTC ), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies. www.taitra.org.tw
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005406/en/
CONTACT: Mary Placido
SKC, Inc.
(415) 218-3627
KEYWORD: NEVADA UNITED STATES TAIWAN NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY OTHER RETAIL SPECIALTY HOME GOODS MANUFACTURING HARDWARE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RETAIL
SOURCE: Taiwan Excellence
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 10/06/2021 08:10 AM/DISC: 10/06/2021 08:11 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005406/en