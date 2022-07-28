RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022--
Talage, a Submissions Management Platform (or SMP) for commercial insurance, today announced that they have successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit, performed by Sensiba San Filippo, LLP (SSF).
Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 information security standard is an audit report on the examination of controls relevant to the trust services criteria categories covering security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
" Talage is committed to providing a secure environment for our customers and successful completion of this audit shows that," said Adam Kiefer, CEO, and co-founder of Talage. "Having successfully completed the audit will make it easier to work with new insurers and other customers who require tougher security."
A SOC 2 Type II report describes a service organization's systems and whether the design of specified controls meets the relevant trust services categories and assesses the effectiveness of those controls over a specified period of time. Talage’s SOC 2 Type II report did not have any noted exceptions and therefore was issued with a “clean” audit opinion from SSF.
For more information about Talage, please visit the company’s website at www.talageins.com.
About Talage
Talage is an API-driven submission management platform (SMP) for commercial insurance. With 30+ carrier integrations, Talage's SMP offers hubs for all players and is an industry-wide solution. The SMP includes features that facilitate a better customer experience, help increase revenue, and deliver improved efficiency. Talage is the S i MP le solution.
