Talent Dimensions and the Global ERG Network (previously the Association of ERGs & Councils) has released their annual list of the Top 25 Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Top 10 Enterprise-Wide ERGs, Top 10 Diversity Actions, Executive Sponsor Recognitions and Spotlight Impact Awards.
These groups will be recognized at the Diversity Impact Awards Ceremony during the 2022 Global ERG Summit on September 23, 2022.
You can view the list of winners here: 2022 Diversity Impact Award Winners.
The Diversity Impact Awards were launched in 2020 as the next iteration of the ERG & Council Honors Award. The ERG & Council Honors Award was the first and longest running, nationally recognized award to honor the outstanding contributions and achievements of ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils. The Diversity Impact Awards leverages a data driven and scientifically validated model ( The Impact Model™ ) developed by Dr. Theresa Welbourne, Senior Affiliate Research Scientist at the USC Marshall School of Business Center for Effective Organizations and CEO of eePulse, to ensure buy-in from key stakeholders and provide an expanded opportunity for learning. When organizations participate year-over-year in the Diversity Impact Awards, the data provides them with a benchmark among competing organizations and the ability to chart or measure their own progress over time.
“The groups participating in the Diversity Impact Awards this year continue to raise the bar for excellence with their initiatives. Their work aligns with the strategic direction of the companies they serve and, as a result, they are recognized as true business partners. We are in awe of their work to create more diverse, equitable and inclusive organizations where individuals can bring their full and best selves to the workplace and, ultimately, feel they belong,” says Cile Johnson, Chief Business Officer at Talent Dimensions.
Talent Dimensions helps organizations weave Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) into the fabric of their culture. “We strive to help organizations align their DE&I strategy with their business strategy and develop the appropriate internal structures for successful implementation. Diversity Councils and ERGs serve as one of the most important levers to drive the tactical execution of that strategy,” shares Lynn Cowart, Principle and Chief Operations Officer at Talent Dimensions.
