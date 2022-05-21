ISLAMABAD — Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has formed a commission to liaise with the regime's political and military opponents inside and outside of the country.
Comprising key Taliban ministers, the so-called "Commission for Contact With Afghan Personalities," was officially inaugurated in Kabul on Saturday.
The announcement comes just days after dozens of former Afghan warlords and exiled politicians formed a coalition against the Taliban at a meeting in Ankara, calling on the hardliners to enter into talks or risk a civil war.
The head of the new commission, Shahabuddin Delawar, called the Ankara meeting inefficient and emphasized that there was no need for talks since the Taliban had restored peace and announced a general amnesty.
He said the commission was to facilitate the return to Afghanistan of exiled political and military "personalities."
Those who stayed are under the Taliban's surveillance. Recently, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai was prevented from taking a trip to the United Arab Emirates.
No country has recognized the Taliban government in Afghanistan. The economic and security situation continues to deteriorate.
The hardliners have clamped down on human rights in Afghanistan and are suppressing dissent through targeted killings and arbitrary detentions.
Taliban forces are facing attacks by the National Resistance Front, or NRF, led by Ahmad Massoud in the Panjshir and Andarab valleys.
The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks against civilians and Taliban security forces.
©2022 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
