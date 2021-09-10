|Dallas
|7
|9
|10
|3
|—
|29
|Tampa Bay
|7
|14
|7
|3
|—
|31
First Quarter
TB_Godwin 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 5:27. Drive: 9 plays, 94 yards, 4:09. Key Plays: Brady 10 pass to Evans; Brady 19 pass to Gronkowski; Brady 28 pass to Anto.Brown; Brady 16 pass to Anto.Brown. Tampa Bay 6, Dallas 0.
Dal_Lamb 22 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 1:43. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:48. Key Plays: Prescott 11 pass to Pollard; Prescott 12 pass to Gallup. Tampa Bay 7, Dallas 6.
Second Quarter
TB_Gronkowski 2 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:53. Drive: 6 plays, 50 yards, 2:53. Key Plays: Brady 19 pass to Godwin on 3rd-and-3; Brady 17 pass to Godwin. Tampa Bay 13, Dallas 7.
Dal_A.Cooper 5 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 4:25. Drive: 5 plays, 27 yards, 2:08. Key Play: Prescott 13 pass to C.Wilson on 3rd-and-8. Tampa Bay 14, Dallas 13.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 35, 3:21. Drive: 4 plays, 4 yards, 00:52. Key Play: Diggs 0 interception return to Tampa Bay 21. Dallas 16, Tampa Bay 14.
TB_Anto.Brown 47 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 2:45. Drive: 3 plays, 57 yards, 00:38. Key Plays: Mickens kick return to Tampa Bay 43; Brady 10 pass to Godwin. Tampa Bay 20, Dallas 16.
Third Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 21, 9:19. Drive: 14 plays, 72 yards, 5:45. Key Plays: Prescott 16 pass to A.Cooper on 3rd-and-5; Prescott 14 pass to A.Cooper on 3rd-and-4. Tampa Bay 21, Dallas 19.
TB_Gronkowski 11 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 6:28. Drive: 4 plays, 35 yards, 2:08. Key Plays: C.Davis 25 interception return to Dallas 35; Brady 20 pass to Gronkowski. Tampa Bay 27, Dallas 19.
Dal_A.Cooper 21 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), :40. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:50. Key Plays: Elliott 13 run; Prescott 10 pass to Schultz; Prescott 6 pass to Schultz on 3rd-and-1. Tampa Bay 28, Dallas 25.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 48, 1:29. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 3:28. Key Plays: Prescott 6 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-1; Prescott 11 pass to A.Cooper; Prescott 31 pass to Lamb on 3rd-and-11; Prescott 10 pass to A.Cooper on 3rd-and-16. Dallas 29, Tampa Bay 28.
TB_FG Succop 36, :07. Drive: 12 plays, 57 yards, 1:22. Key Plays: Brady 4 pass to G.Bernard on 3rd-and-2; Brady 20 pass to Gronkowski; Brady 24 pass to Godwin. Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29.
|Dal
|TB
|FIRST DOWNS
|29
|24
|Rushing
|3
|1
|Passing
|21
|22
|Penalty
|5
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|9-17
|5-11
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|451
|431
|Total Plays
|77
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|60
|52
|Rushes
|18
|14
|Avg per rush
|3.333
|3.714
|NET YARDS PASSING
|391
|379
|Sacked-Yds lost
|1-12
|0-0
|Gross-Yds passing
|403
|379
|Completed-Att.
|42-58
|32-50
|Had Intercepted
|1
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.627
|7.58
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-5-4
|6-6-6
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-49.0
|4-49.25
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|80
|138
|Punt Returns
|2-14
|2-21
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-92
|Interceptions
|2-66
|1-25
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-55
|11-106
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|34:27
|25:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 11-33, Pollard 3-14, Prescott 4-13. Tampa Bay, Fournette 9-32, Jones 4-14, Brown 1-6.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 42-58-1-403. Tampa Bay, Brady 32-50-2-379.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 13-139, Lamb 7-104, Schultz 6-45, Gallup 4-36, Pollard 4-29, C.Wilson 3-24, Jarwin 3-20, Elliott 2-6. Tampa Bay, Godwin 9-105, Gronkowski 8-90, Brown 5-121, Fournette 5-27, Evans 3-24, Bernard 2-12.
PUNT RETURNS_Dallas, Lamb 1-12, C.Wilson 1-2. Tampa Bay, Mickens 2-21.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Dallas, None. Tampa Bay, Mickens 3-92.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Dallas, A.Brown 6-5-0, Kearse 3-6-0, Parsons 3-4-0, Lawrence 3-2-0, Neal 2-3-0, J.Smith 2-2-0, Kazee 2-0-0, Vander Esch 2-0-0, Diggs 1-0-0, Watkins 1-0-0, Armstrong 0-2-0, Basham 0-2-0, Lewis 0-2-0, Urban 0-2-0, Gregory 0-1-0, Odighizuwa 0-1-0. Tampa Bay, White 8-2-0, David 5-6-0, Winfield 5-3-0, Dean 4-5-0, Cockrell 4-1-0, Pierre-Paul 3-3-0, Barrett 3-1-1, Adams 3-0-0, Edwards 2-2-0, C.Davis 2-0-0, Murphy-Bunting 1-1-0, Tryon 1-1-0, McLendon 1-0-0, Gholston 0-1-0, Nunez-Roches 0-1-0, Suh 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Dallas, Lewis 1-66, Diggs 1-0. Tampa Bay, C.Davis 1-25.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 60, Zuerlein 31.
OFFICIALS_Referee Shawn Hochuli, Ump Terry Killens, HL Ed Camp, LJ Greg Bradley, FJ Tom Hill, SJ Chad Hill, BJ Rich Martinez, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.