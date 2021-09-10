Dallas7910329
Tampa Bay7147331

First Quarter

TB_Godwin 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 5:27.

Dal_Lamb 22 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 1:43.

Second Quarter

TB_Gronkowski 2 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:53.

Dal_A.Cooper 5 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 4:25.

Dal_FG Zuerlein 35, 3:21.

TB_Anto.Brown 47 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 2:45.

Third Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 21, 9:19.

TB_Gronkowski 11 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 6:28.

Dal_A.Cooper 21 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), :40.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_FG Zuerlein 48, 1:29.

TB_FG Succop 36, :07.

DalTB
First downs2924
Total Net Yards451431
Rushes-yards18-6014-52
Passing391379
Punt Returns2-142-21
Kickoff Returns0-03-92
Interceptions Ret.2-661-25
Comp-Att-Int42-58-132-50-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-120-0
Punts3-49.04-49.25
Fumbles-Lost1-02-2
Penalties-Yards8-5511-106
Time of Possession34:2725:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 11-33, Pollard 3-14, Prescott 4-13. Tampa Bay, Fournette 9-32, Jones 4-14, Brown 1-6.

PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 42-58-1-403. Tampa Bay, Brady 32-50-2-379.

RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 13-139, Lamb 7-104, Schultz 6-45, Gallup 4-36, Pollard 4-29, C.Wilson 3-24, Jarwin 3-20, Elliott 2-6. Tampa Bay, Godwin 9-105, Gronkowski 8-90, Brown 5-121, Fournette 5-27, Evans 3-24, Bernard 2-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 60, Zuerlein 31.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

