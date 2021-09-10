|Dallas
|7
|9
|10
|3
|—
|29
|Tampa Bay
|7
|14
|7
|3
|—
|31
First Quarter
TB_Godwin 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 5:27.
Dal_Lamb 22 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 1:43.
Second Quarter
TB_Gronkowski 2 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:53.
Dal_A.Cooper 5 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 4:25.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 35, 3:21.
TB_Anto.Brown 47 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 2:45.
Third Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 21, 9:19.
TB_Gronkowski 11 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 6:28.
Dal_A.Cooper 21 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), :40.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 48, 1:29.
TB_FG Succop 36, :07.
|Dal
|TB
|First downs
|29
|24
|Total Net Yards
|451
|431
|Rushes-yards
|18-60
|14-52
|Passing
|391
|379
|Punt Returns
|2-14
|2-21
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-92
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-66
|1-25
|Comp-Att-Int
|42-58-1
|32-50-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-12
|0-0
|Punts
|3-49.0
|4-49.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Penalties-Yards
|8-55
|11-106
|Time of Possession
|34:27
|25:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 11-33, Pollard 3-14, Prescott 4-13. Tampa Bay, Fournette 9-32, Jones 4-14, Brown 1-6.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 42-58-1-403. Tampa Bay, Brady 32-50-2-379.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 13-139, Lamb 7-104, Schultz 6-45, Gallup 4-36, Pollard 4-29, C.Wilson 3-24, Jarwin 3-20, Elliott 2-6. Tampa Bay, Godwin 9-105, Gronkowski 8-90, Brown 5-121, Fournette 5-27, Evans 3-24, Bernard 2-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 60, Zuerlein 31.