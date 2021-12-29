1st_$17,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 7f.
|Arrivederla
|120
|Doodle Hopper
|120
|Bangor Ridge
|120
|Black V. K.
|120
|Loud N Proud
|120
|Notacatbutacard
|110
2nd_$26,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 40yd.
|Mint
|122
|Harrow
|122
|Ghostlore
|124
|M V Speed
|122
|Coastal Waters
|122
|Aussie Pride
|122
3rd_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 7f.
|Piccadilly Beau
|122
|Zonic
|122
|Gold Wing
|122
|Imperial Brew
|122
|Saint Benevolence
|122
|Tony Small
|122
|Chinomadito
|122
4th_$16,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Monetized
|122
|King Ramos
|121
|China Beach
|121
|Eight Weeks Long
|121
|Black Limo
|121
|Monitor Mills
|121
|O Danny Boy
|124
|Grunder
|121
5th_$26,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi.
|Watch the Music
|119
|Devil's Myth
|119
|Origo
|119
|Delta Ridge
|119
|Raising Moon
|119
|Ludo
|119
|Call Me Cassius
|119
6th_$27,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 40yd.
|Mizzen Air
|120
|Baby Gundin
|118
|La Castiglione
|118
|Inedatequila
|120
|Big Bad Diva
|118
|Hitech Is Back
|118
7th_$16,600, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Sunnymede Dream
|121
|Beautiful Tiz
|118
|Simonela
|121
|Thunder Buggy
|118
|Map Em Up
|118
|Platinumcents
|121
|Call Her Joey
|121
|One Flashy Girl
|111
8th_$15,350, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Kitty Kitty
|118
|Chillin Lady
|122
|Blazinonbayou
|120
|Aspropodia
|120
|La Brody
|118
|Thats Just Hearsay
|120
|Ob La Di
|118
9th_$14,500, mdn cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Sparkling Plenty
|121
|Emma Live
|124
|Bionda Suprise
|121
|Exaggerated Moment
|121
|Tami's Orchid
|121
|Morena Dancer
|121
|Fast Fashion
|121
|Ellie B
|124
|Lizqueenfluerdelis
|121
|Tap Solo
|121
|Starship Saratoga
|121
|Shes Sky High
|121
|Touring Egypt
|124
|Soldat Temptation
|124
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.