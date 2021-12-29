1st_$17,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 7f.

Arrivederla120Doodle Hopper120
Bangor Ridge120Black V. K.120
Loud N Proud120Notacatbutacard110

2nd_$26,500, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 40yd.

Mint122Harrow122
Ghostlore124M V Speed122
Coastal Waters122Aussie Pride122

3rd_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 7f.

Piccadilly Beau122Zonic122
Gold Wing122Imperial Brew122
Saint Benevolence122Tony Small122
Chinomadito122

4th_$16,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.

Monetized122King Ramos121
China Beach121Eight Weeks Long121
Black Limo121Monitor Mills121
O Danny Boy124Grunder121

5th_$26,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi.

Watch the Music119Devil's Myth119
Origo119Delta Ridge119
Raising Moon119Ludo119
Call Me Cassius119

6th_$27,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 40yd.

Mizzen Air120Baby Gundin118
La Castiglione118Inedatequila120
Big Bad Diva118Hitech Is Back118

7th_$16,600, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.

Sunnymede Dream121Beautiful Tiz118
Simonela121Thunder Buggy118
Map Em Up118Platinumcents121
Call Her Joey121One Flashy Girl111

8th_$15,350, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Kitty Kitty118Chillin Lady122
Blazinonbayou120Aspropodia120
La Brody118Thats Just Hearsay120
Ob La Di118

9th_$14,500, mdn cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.

Sparkling Plenty121Emma Live124
Bionda Suprise121Exaggerated Moment121
Tami's Orchid121Morena Dancer121
Fast Fashion121Ellie B124
Lizqueenfluerdelis121Tap Solo121
Starship Saratoga121Shes Sky High121
Touring Egypt124Soldat Temptation124

