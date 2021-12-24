1st-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Lets Race Ladys (L), 122S. Spanabel4-3-3Randall Russell8/1
2Miss Miami (L), 122L. Sanchez7-7-6Rafael Romero15/1
3Glory Roll (L), 122M. Allen2-2-2Gary House8/5
4Jima's Gold (L), 122J. Bisono4-3-7Elis Roque15/1
5Tee Up (L), 122R. Bowen4-3-6Steven Dye5/1
6Distinctly Blue (L), 122D. Centeno4-4-3Michael Wright5/2
7U Know I B Lion (L), 122W. Garcia2-7-4Victor Russo4/1

2nd-$13,500, Claiming $8,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Maricopa (L), 122J. Batista1-6-4Jose Delgado5/1
2Miss Margaret Ann (L), 120J. Urdaneta5-8-7John Pimental15/1
3Lets Take It Izzy (L), 118I. Castillo2-1-4Jose Delgado7/5
4Mangrove Mamma (L), 118S. Spanabel6-1-11Peter Wasiluk, Jr.12/1
5Catirusia (L), 118H. Diaz, Jr.4-3-4Antonio Machado8/1
6Peaceful Way (L), 118F. De La Cruz3-6-2Gerald Bennett3/1
7Bad Pay (L), 120A. Gallardo5-8-1Donald Hunt9/2

3rd-$14,500, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$16,000, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Mia Rosa , 119H. Diaz, Jr.6-7-4Peter Wasiluk, Jr.7/2
2A Touch of Spadget , 119J. Batista8-x-xBrenda McCarthy8/1
3Magic Mikaela , 119F. De La Cruz6-7-xMichael Dini15/1
4Starship Precious , 119J. Castanon3-2-xM. Ferraro8/1
5Tipharah , 112M. Arroyo9-4-8Brian Lusk30/1
6Dolcisima , 119S. Camacho2-6-7Enrique Amado9/2
7Real Good Vybz , 119A. Valdes5-6-xOmani Williams15/1
8Tiznowmorning , 119A. Quinonez11-x-xJohn Mc Allen8/1
9Summer Helper , 119I. Castillo7-3-xMichael Dini4/1
10Lluvia , 119D. Cardoso5-7-4Angel Rodriguez4/1

4th-$14,500, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$16,000, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Regal Holiday , 119R. Bowen3-8-7Steven Dye3/1
2Thejigisup , 119J. Ferrerx-x-xVictor Carrasco, Jr.6/1
3Payito , 119J. Alonsox-x-xBrian Lusk15/1
4Its Over , 119A. Burgos5-8-xCarlos Munoz12/1
5Pellegrini , 119J. Bisono8-2-4John Mc Allen10/1
6Swiftwish , 119W. Garcia2-6-5Tony Wilson8/5
7Broadway Ruckus , 119C. Lozada7-5-6Tony Wilson8/1
8Chapel of Dreams , 119S. Camachox-x-xChad Stewart5/1

5th-$18,100, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tapsasional (L), 118F. De La Cruz6-7-3Gerald Bennett5/2
2Reiner (L), 118H. Diaz, Jr.2-1-5Roy Lerman7/2
3Shaldag (L), 120W. Garcia1-3-5Rafael Schistl6/1
4Emphasize (L), 118D. Centeno1-2-9Richard Sillaman5/1
5Feisty Kitten (L), 121I. Castillo8-5-2John Rigattieri20/1
6Magical Adventure (L), 118P. Morales7-1-7Dennis Manning8/1
7Cuz (L), 118J. Ferrer10-5-2Kathleen Guciardo10/1
8Spiritual King (L), 121A. Gallardo1-7-4Douglas Nunn5/1
9Into Paradise (L), 118J. Castanon1-5-9Derek Ryan15/1

6th-$13,500, Claiming $8,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Khozando (L), 118S. Camacho2-7-8Leon McKanas5/2
2Striking It Lucky (L), 121D. Centeno6-2-3Richard Sillaman4/1
3Mr. Einstein (L), 120H. Diaz, Jr.4-1-6Peter Wasiluk, Jr.10/1
4Sunny Saint (L), 121J. Lopez7-1-2Joseph Minieri20/1
5Pharaoh Fancy Pant (L), 121W. Garcia9-2-7Rafael Schistl8/1
6Skillful (L), 121A. Gallardo11-1-6J. Sweezey2/1
7Super Edgar (L), 121W. Henry3-4-11Dalton Lawrence6/1
8Skydiving , 121M. Allen5-7-5Thomas Cooper15/1

7th-$18,100, Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Tudox Roadster (L), 118H. Villa-Gomez6-2-1Ron Potts20/1
2Quality too Spare (L), 121S. Spanabel8-9-1James Tsirigotis, Jr.20/1
3Dontmesswithtess (L), 118M. Allen1-8-6Lisa Allen15/1
4Take to the Skies (L), 121W. Garcia1-4-3Rafael Schistl7/2
5Renninas Rose (L), 121J. Jude6-1-3Jacqueline Falk30/1
6Unexplainable (L), 121A. Gallardo10-6-5J. Sweezey9/2
7Mystic Dreams (L), 118J. Castanon1-7-xJordan Blair7/2
8Irazu (L), 118S. Camacho5-4-3Angel Rodriguez3/1
9Sayoh (L), 111W. Humphrey7-4-5Derek Ryan10/1
10Sara Mia (L), 118R. Alvarado, Jr.3-2-4Alison Escobar8/1

8th-$12,500, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Thawed (L), 119J. Panaijo5-8-4Rafael Schistl20/1
2Prominent Henny (L), 119W. Garcia6-7-3Douglas Nunn15/1
3Estilo Elegante (L), 111M. Rowland6-2-6Juan Arriagada4/1
4Lying Karen (L), 112M. Arroyo5-6-9Crystal Lanum30/1
5Syllabus (L), 124W. Henry8-3-3Luis Dominguez8/1
6Lady Paynter (L), 121D. Centeno4-7-5Robert Smith10/1
7Pass the Salsa (L), 119J. Batista2-5-3Douglas Nunn5/2
8May Beau (L), 121S. Spanabel5-8-7Peter Wasiluk, Jr.20/1
9American Empress (L), 121S. Camacho3-6-2Karyn Philipp4/1
10Upper Speed Ds (L), 121G. Wales3-4-5Arnoud Dobber9/2

9th-$27,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Jura (L), 120S. Camacho1-3-2J. McGaughey3/1
2Abe Honestly (L), 118H. Diaz, Jr.6-7-1Rafael Schistl6/1
3Highly Noted (L), 118A. Gallardo5-1-2Kerri Raven12/1
4Our Destiny (L), 120O. Hernandez2-1-6John Mc Allen6/1
5Bee by the Sea (L), 120J. Ferrer4-2-3Brenda McCarthy8/1
6Jama Dillon (L), 120W. Garcia8-3-2Douglas Nunn12/1
7Straightoutadutton (L), 120H. Villa-Gomez7-3-2Randall Russell20/1
8Fox Rox (L), 120P. Morales5-6-6Dennis Ward7/2
9Kona Kai (L), 117J. Castanon8-1-2Jordan Blair4/1
10Commodore Barry (L), 120M. Allen2-1-1Thomas Cooper20/1

