1st-$13,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Lets Race Ladys (L), 122
|S. Spanabel
|4-3-3
|Randall Russell
|8/1
|2
|Miss Miami (L), 122
|L. Sanchez
|7-7-6
|Rafael Romero
|15/1
|3
|Glory Roll (L), 122
|M. Allen
|2-2-2
|Gary House
|8/5
|4
|Jima's Gold (L), 122
|J. Bisono
|4-3-7
|Elis Roque
|15/1
|5
|Tee Up (L), 122
|R. Bowen
|4-3-6
|Steven Dye
|5/1
|6
|Distinctly Blue (L), 122
|D. Centeno
|4-4-3
|Michael Wright
|5/2
|7
|U Know I B Lion (L), 122
|W. Garcia
|2-7-4
|Victor Russo
|4/1
2nd-$13,500, Claiming $8,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Maricopa (L), 122
|J. Batista
|1-6-4
|Jose Delgado
|5/1
|2
|Miss Margaret Ann (L), 120
|J. Urdaneta
|5-8-7
|John Pimental
|15/1
|3
|Lets Take It Izzy (L), 118
|I. Castillo
|2-1-4
|Jose Delgado
|7/5
|4
|Mangrove Mamma (L), 118
|S. Spanabel
|6-1-11
|Peter Wasiluk, Jr.
|12/1
|5
|Catirusia (L), 118
|H. Diaz, Jr.
|4-3-4
|Antonio Machado
|8/1
|6
|Peaceful Way (L), 118
|F. De La Cruz
|3-6-2
|Gerald Bennett
|3/1
|7
|Bad Pay (L), 120
|A. Gallardo
|5-8-1
|Donald Hunt
|9/2
3rd-$14,500, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$16,000, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile and One Sixteenth (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Mia Rosa , 119
|H. Diaz, Jr.
|6-7-4
|Peter Wasiluk, Jr.
|7/2
|2
|A Touch of Spadget , 119
|J. Batista
|8-x-x
|Brenda McCarthy
|8/1
|3
|Magic Mikaela , 119
|F. De La Cruz
|6-7-x
|Michael Dini
|15/1
|4
|Starship Precious , 119
|J. Castanon
|3-2-x
|M. Ferraro
|8/1
|5
|Tipharah , 112
|M. Arroyo
|9-4-8
|Brian Lusk
|30/1
|6
|Dolcisima , 119
|S. Camacho
|2-6-7
|Enrique Amado
|9/2
|7
|Real Good Vybz , 119
|A. Valdes
|5-6-x
|Omani Williams
|15/1
|8
|Tiznowmorning , 119
|A. Quinonez
|11-x-x
|John Mc Allen
|8/1
|9
|Summer Helper , 119
|I. Castillo
|7-3-x
|Michael Dini
|4/1
|10
|Lluvia , 119
|D. Cardoso
|5-7-4
|Angel Rodriguez
|4/1
4th-$14,500, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$16,000, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Regal Holiday , 119
|R. Bowen
|3-8-7
|Steven Dye
|3/1
|2
|Thejigisup , 119
|J. Ferrer
|x-x-x
|Victor Carrasco, Jr.
|6/1
|3
|Payito , 119
|J. Alonso
|x-x-x
|Brian Lusk
|15/1
|4
|Its Over , 119
|A. Burgos
|5-8-x
|Carlos Munoz
|12/1
|5
|Pellegrini , 119
|J. Bisono
|8-2-4
|John Mc Allen
|10/1
|6
|Swiftwish , 119
|W. Garcia
|2-6-5
|Tony Wilson
|8/5
|7
|Broadway Ruckus , 119
|C. Lozada
|7-5-6
|Tony Wilson
|8/1
|8
|Chapel of Dreams , 119
|S. Camacho
|x-x-x
|Chad Stewart
|5/1
5th-$18,100, Waiver Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tapsasional (L), 118
|F. De La Cruz
|6-7-3
|Gerald Bennett
|5/2
|2
|Reiner (L), 118
|H. Diaz, Jr.
|2-1-5
|Roy Lerman
|7/2
|3
|Shaldag (L), 120
|W. Garcia
|1-3-5
|Rafael Schistl
|6/1
|4
|Emphasize (L), 118
|D. Centeno
|1-2-9
|Richard Sillaman
|5/1
|5
|Feisty Kitten (L), 121
|I. Castillo
|8-5-2
|John Rigattieri
|20/1
|6
|Magical Adventure (L), 118
|P. Morales
|7-1-7
|Dennis Manning
|8/1
|7
|Cuz (L), 118
|J. Ferrer
|10-5-2
|Kathleen Guciardo
|10/1
|8
|Spiritual King (L), 121
|A. Gallardo
|1-7-4
|Douglas Nunn
|5/1
|9
|Into Paradise (L), 118
|J. Castanon
|1-5-9
|Derek Ryan
|15/1
6th-$13,500, Claiming $8,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Khozando (L), 118
|S. Camacho
|2-7-8
|Leon McKanas
|5/2
|2
|Striking It Lucky (L), 121
|D. Centeno
|6-2-3
|Richard Sillaman
|4/1
|3
|Mr. Einstein (L), 120
|H. Diaz, Jr.
|4-1-6
|Peter Wasiluk, Jr.
|10/1
|4
|Sunny Saint (L), 121
|J. Lopez
|7-1-2
|Joseph Minieri
|20/1
|5
|Pharaoh Fancy Pant (L), 121
|W. Garcia
|9-2-7
|Rafael Schistl
|8/1
|6
|Skillful (L), 121
|A. Gallardo
|11-1-6
|J. Sweezey
|2/1
|7
|Super Edgar (L), 121
|W. Henry
|3-4-11
|Dalton Lawrence
|6/1
|8
|Skydiving , 121
|M. Allen
|5-7-5
|Thomas Cooper
|15/1
7th-$18,100, Claiming $25,000-$25,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Tudox Roadster (L), 118
|H. Villa-Gomez
|6-2-1
|Ron Potts
|20/1
|2
|Quality too Spare (L), 121
|S. Spanabel
|8-9-1
|James Tsirigotis, Jr.
|20/1
|3
|Dontmesswithtess (L), 118
|M. Allen
|1-8-6
|Lisa Allen
|15/1
|4
|Take to the Skies (L), 121
|W. Garcia
|1-4-3
|Rafael Schistl
|7/2
|5
|Renninas Rose (L), 121
|J. Jude
|6-1-3
|Jacqueline Falk
|30/1
|6
|Unexplainable (L), 121
|A. Gallardo
|10-6-5
|J. Sweezey
|9/2
|7
|Mystic Dreams (L), 118
|J. Castanon
|1-7-x
|Jordan Blair
|7/2
|8
|Irazu (L), 118
|S. Camacho
|5-4-3
|Angel Rodriguez
|3/1
|9
|Sayoh (L), 111
|W. Humphrey
|7-4-5
|Derek Ryan
|10/1
|10
|Sara Mia (L), 118
|R. Alvarado, Jr.
|3-2-4
|Alison Escobar
|8/1
8th-$12,500, Maiden Claiming $10,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Thawed (L), 119
|J. Panaijo
|5-8-4
|Rafael Schistl
|20/1
|2
|Prominent Henny (L), 119
|W. Garcia
|6-7-3
|Douglas Nunn
|15/1
|3
|Estilo Elegante (L), 111
|M. Rowland
|6-2-6
|Juan Arriagada
|4/1
|4
|Lying Karen (L), 112
|M. Arroyo
|5-6-9
|Crystal Lanum
|30/1
|5
|Syllabus (L), 124
|W. Henry
|8-3-3
|Luis Dominguez
|8/1
|6
|Lady Paynter (L), 121
|D. Centeno
|4-7-5
|Robert Smith
|10/1
|7
|Pass the Salsa (L), 119
|J. Batista
|2-5-3
|Douglas Nunn
|5/2
|8
|May Beau (L), 121
|S. Spanabel
|5-8-7
|Peter Wasiluk, Jr.
|20/1
|9
|American Empress (L), 121
|S. Camacho
|3-6-2
|Karyn Philipp
|4/1
|10
|Upper Speed Ds (L), 121
|G. Wales
|3-4-5
|Arnoud Dobber
|9/2
9th-$27,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs (T)
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Jura (L), 120
|S. Camacho
|1-3-2
|J. McGaughey
|3/1
|2
|Abe Honestly (L), 118
|H. Diaz, Jr.
|6-7-1
|Rafael Schistl
|6/1
|3
|Highly Noted (L), 118
|A. Gallardo
|5-1-2
|Kerri Raven
|12/1
|4
|Our Destiny (L), 120
|O. Hernandez
|2-1-6
|John Mc Allen
|6/1
|5
|Bee by the Sea (L), 120
|J. Ferrer
|4-2-3
|Brenda McCarthy
|8/1
|6
|Jama Dillon (L), 120
|W. Garcia
|8-3-2
|Douglas Nunn
|12/1
|7
|Straightoutadutton (L), 120
|H. Villa-Gomez
|7-3-2
|Randall Russell
|20/1
|8
|Fox Rox (L), 120
|P. Morales
|5-6-6
|Dennis Ward
|7/2
|9
|Kona Kai (L), 117
|J. Castanon
|8-1-2
|Jordan Blair
|4/1
|10
|Commodore Barry (L), 120
|M. Allen
|2-1-1
|Thomas Cooper
|20/1
