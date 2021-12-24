1st_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Lets Race Ladys
|122
|Tee Up
|122
|Miss Miami
|122
|Distinctly Blue
|122
|Glory Roll
|122
|U Know I B Lion
|122
|Jima's Gold
|122
2nd_$13,500, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Maricopa
|122
|Catirusia
|118
|Miss Margaret Ann
|120
|Peaceful Way
|118
|Lets Take It Izzy
|118
|Bad Pay
|120
|Mangrove Mamma
|118
3rd_$14,500, mdn cl $16,000-$16,000, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi.
|Mia Rosa
|119
|Dolcisima
|119
|A Touch of Spadget
|119
|Real Good Vybz
|119
|Magic Mikaela
|119
|Tiznowmorning
|119
|Starship Precious
|119
|Summer Helper
|119
|Tipharah
|112
|Lluvia
|119
4th_$14,500, mdn cl $16,000-$16,000, 2YO, 6f.
|Regal Holiday
|119
|Pellegrini
|119
|Thejigisup
|119
|Swiftwish
|119
|Payito
|119
|Broadway Ruckus
|119
|Its Over
|119
|Chapel of Dreams
|119
5th_$18,100, wvr cl, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Tapsasional
|118
|Magical Adventure
|118
|Reiner
|118
|Cuz
|118
|Shaldag
|120
|Spiritual King
|121
|Emphasize
|118
|Into Paradise
|118
|Feisty Kitten
|121
6th_$13,500, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi.
|Khozando
|118
|Pharaoh Fancy Pant
|121
|Striking It Lucky
|121
|Skillful
|121
|Mr. Einstein
|120
|Super Edgar
|121
|Sunny Saint
|121
|Skydiving
|121
7th_$18,100, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Tudox Roadster
|118
|Unexplainable
|121
|Quality too Spare
|121
|Mystic Dreams
|118
|Dontmesswithtess
|118
|Irazu
|118
|Take to the Skies
|121
|Sayoh
|111
|Renninas Rose
|121
|Sara Mia
|118
8th_$12,500, mdn cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi.
|Thawed
|119
|Lady Paynter
|121
|Prominent Henny
|119
|Pass the Salsa
|119
|Estilo Elegante
|111
|May Beau
|121
|Lying Karen
|112
|American Empress
|121
|Syllabus
|124
|Upper Speed Ds
|121
9th_$27,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5f.
|Jura
|120
|Jama Dillon
|120
|Abe Honestly
|118
|Straightoutadutton
|120
|Highly Noted
|118
|Fox Rox
|120
|Our Destiny
|120
|Kona Kai
|117
|Bee by the Sea
|120
|Commodore Barry
|120
