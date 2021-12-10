2nd-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:13. Good. attended 3w,took over

Fractional/Final Time: 22.410, 45.940, 58.740, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.970.

Trainer: Gerald Bennett

Winner: B F, 4, by Congrats-Riona

Scratched: Buff's in Love.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Probably Grace120543-11-hd1-11-2D. Centeno0.60
U Know I B Lion120161-½2-12-½2-hdW. Henry22.00
Ornery Angel120455-24-23-2½3-½I. Castillo2.90
Kenai Cool12023664-24-5A. Gallardo7.50
Tale of V K120614-hd5-½5-hd5-4¼R. Ordonez7.20
Happy Loudon120322-13-hd66F. De La Cruz15.80
6 (5)Probably Grace3.202.402.10
1 (1)U Know I B Lion7.804.60
5 (4)Ornery Angel3.00

$1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $51.30; $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $24.70; $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-5-2) paid $27.60; $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-5) paid $40.75;

