2nd-$13,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:13. Good. attended 3w,took over
Fractional/Final Time: 22.410, 45.940, 58.740, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.970.
Trainer: Gerald Bennett
Winner: B F, 4, by Congrats-Riona
Scratched: Buff's in Love.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Probably Grace
|120
|5
|4
|3-1
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-2
|D. Centeno
|0.60
|U Know I B Lion
|120
|1
|6
|1-½
|2-1
|2-½
|2-hd
|W. Henry
|22.00
|Ornery Angel
|120
|4
|5
|5-2
|4-2
|3-2½
|3-½
|I. Castillo
|2.90
|Kenai Cool
|120
|2
|3
|6
|6
|4-2
|4-5
|A. Gallardo
|7.50
|Tale of V K
|120
|6
|1
|4-hd
|5-½
|5-hd
|5-4¼
|R. Ordonez
|7.20
|Happy Loudon
|120
|3
|2
|2-1
|3-hd
|6
|6
|F. De La Cruz
|15.80
|6 (5)
|Probably Grace
|3.20
|2.40
|2.10
|1 (1)
|U Know I B Lion
|7.80
|4.60
|5 (4)
|Ornery Angel
|3.00
$1 Daily Double (1-6) paid $51.30; $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $24.70; $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-5-2) paid $27.60; $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-5) paid $40.75;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.