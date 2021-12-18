1st-$23,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 12:13. Good. bmpd st,shiftd3w,drvng
Fractional/Final Time: 22.820, 45.790, 1:10.990, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.070.
Trainer: Angel Rodriguez
Winner: B G, 2, by Jess's Dream-Cabinette
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Gold Special
|118
|3
|6
|4-hd
|3-1
|1-hd
|1-7¾
|S. Camacho
|1.20
|Volbeat
|118
|4
|1
|2-2½
|2-2½
|2-2
|2-3
|J. Castanon
|2.80
|Tactical Range
|119
|6
|4
|5-2
|4-½
|4-5
|3-1½
|R. Bowen
|2.80
|Herecomesthehammer
|118
|2
|3
|1-½
|1-½
|3-3
|4-15¼
|J. Batista
|5.80
|Fall Campaign
|117
|1
|5
|6
|6
|6
|5-1¼
|D. Centeno
|16.80
|Laynes Knight
|120
|5
|2
|3-½
|5-4
|5-1
|6
|H. Diaz, Jr.
|22.50
|3 (3)
|Gold Special
|4.40
|2.60
|2.10
|4 (4)
|Volbeat
|3.00
|2.40
|6 (6)
|Tactical Range
|2.60
$1 Exacta (3-4) paid $6.40; $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-6-2) paid $3.33; $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-6) paid $8.55;
