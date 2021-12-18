1st-$23,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 12:13. Good. bmpd st,shiftd3w,drvng

Fractional/Final Time: 22.820, 45.790, 1:10.990, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.070.

Trainer: Angel Rodriguez

Winner: B G, 2, by Jess's Dream-Cabinette

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Gold Special118364-hd3-11-hd1-7¾S. Camacho1.20
Volbeat118412-2½2-2½2-22-3J. Castanon2.80
Tactical Range119645-24-½4-53-1½R. Bowen2.80
Herecomesthehammer118231-½1-½3-34-15¼J. Batista5.80
Fall Campaign117156665-1¼D. Centeno16.80
Laynes Knight120523-½5-45-16H. Diaz, Jr.22.50
3 (3)Gold Special4.402.602.10
4 (4)Volbeat3.002.40
6 (6)Tactical Range2.60

$1 Exacta (3-4) paid $6.40; $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-6-2) paid $3.33; $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-6) paid $8.55;

