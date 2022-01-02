7th-$16,100, Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear
Off 3:19. Good. insd,split,bid3w,prvld
Fractional/Final Time: 22.640, 47.120, 1:11.750, 1:37.370, 00.000, 1:43.890.
Trainer: Chris Banks
Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Violence-Dark Rhythm
Scratched: Divine Control, Candy Kingdom, Big Treasure, Gold Czar.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Violent Fight
|119
|6
|7
|7-1
|6-hd
|5-1
|3-hd
|1-no
|R. Bowen
|34.00
|11.60
|6.20
|16.00
|Van
|119
|4
|10
|10
|7-1½
|6-1
|5-½
|2-nk
|S. Camacho
|4.00
|3.00
|4.20
|Silent Sonata
|119
|9
|9
|9-2
|8-hd
|7-4
|6-4
|3-1
|I. Castillo
|5.40
|9.10
|Cochise Charlie
|119
|2
|5
|4-hd
|4-1
|2-hd
|1-hd
|4-1
|D. Centeno
|5.40
|Estilo Varonil
|119
|1
|2
|3-1
|3-1
|4-1
|4-1
|5-nk
|J. Batista
|5.30
|Westward Look
|119
|3
|1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-1½
|2-1½
|6-7½
|H. Villa-Gomez
|3.50
|Not Invented Here
|119
|5
|8
|8-hd
|10
|8-1½
|8-3
|7-2¾
|J. Bridgmohan
|25.60
|Paliza
|119
|10
|6
|2-½
|2-1½
|3-½
|7-1
|8-1¼
|A. Gallardo
|3.30
|Unimpeached
|119
|8
|4
|6-2
|9-hd
|9-2
|9-20
|9-34¼
|F. De La Cruz
|27.20
|Roll On Dude
|119
|7
|3
|5-1½
|5-1
|10
|10
|10
|J. Urdaneta
|38.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (8-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $172.70. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $47.80; $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $87.40; $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-9-2) paid $267.60; $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-9) paid $310.50; $1 X-5 Super High Five (6-4-9-2-1) no winners.;
