7th-$16,100, Claiming, 4-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth, On the Turf, Clear

Off 3:19. Good. insd,split,bid3w,prvld

Fractional/Final Time: 22.640, 47.120, 1:11.750, 1:37.370, 00.000, 1:43.890.

Trainer: Chris Banks

Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Violence-Dark Rhythm

Scratched: Divine Control, Candy Kingdom, Big Treasure, Gold Czar.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Violent Fight119677-16-hd5-13-hd1-noR. Bowen34.0011.606.2016.00
Van119410107-1½6-15-½2-nkS. Camacho4.003.004.20
Silent Sonata119999-28-hd7-46-43-1I. Castillo5.409.10
Cochise Charlie119254-hd4-12-hd1-hd4-1D. Centeno5.40
Estilo Varonil119123-13-14-14-15-nkJ. Batista5.30
Westward Look119311-11-11-1½2-1½6-7½H. Villa-Gomez3.50
Not Invented Here119588-hd108-1½8-37-2¾J. Bridgmohan25.60
Paliza1191062-½2-1½3-½7-18-1¼A. Gallardo3.30
Unimpeached119846-29-hd9-29-209-34¼F. De La Cruz27.20
Roll On Dude119735-1½5-1101010J. Urdaneta38.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (8-3-6) 3 Correct Paid $172.70. $1 Daily Double (3-6) paid $47.80; $1 Exacta (6-4) paid $87.40; $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-9-2) paid $267.60; $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-9) paid $310.50; $1 X-5 Super High Five (6-4-9-2-1) no winners.;

