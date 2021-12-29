8th-$12,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:54. Good. rail bid, driving,
Fractional/Final Time: 23.610, 47.740, 1:13.050, 1:42.550, 00.000, 1:49.650.
Trainer: Juan Arriagada
Winner: B F, 3, by Union Rags-Brilliant Jewel
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Estilo Elegante
|111
|3
|6
|5-hd
|6-hd
|5-3
|3-2½
|1-1½
|M. Rowland
|5.20
|2.80
|2.40
|1.60
|American Empress
|121
|9
|4
|3-½
|3-1
|3-3
|1-½
|2-6½
|S. Camacho
|3.60
|3.00
|2.30
|May Beau
|121
|8
|9
|9-1½
|9-1
|8-2½
|5-2½
|3-¾
|S. Spanabel
|12.00
|70.10
|Thawed
|119
|1
|2
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-2
|2-1
|4-2½
|J. Panaijo
|36.60
|Upper Speed Ds
|121
|10
|8
|8-3½
|7-3
|6-½
|4-½
|5-6½
|G. Wales
|9.50
|Pass the Salsa
|119
|7
|5
|6-1
|5-½
|4-hd
|7-3½
|6-6
|J. Batista
|6.40
|Lying Karen
|112
|4
|10
|10
|10
|10
|9-hd
|7-½
|M. Arroyo
|69.70
|Prominent Henny
|119
|2
|1
|2-1
|2-1
|2-1
|6-hd
|8-¾
|W. Garcia
|10.40
|Lady Paynter
|121
|6
|7
|7-1
|8-2½
|9-2½
|8-½
|9-4¼
|D. Centeno
|10.60
|Syllabus
|124
|5
|3
|4-2
|4-1
|7-1
|10
|10
|W. Henry
|12.90
$0.5 Pick 3 (7-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $51.15. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $18.30; $1 Exacta (3-9) paid $7.50; $0.1 Superfecta (3-9-8-1) paid $197.70; $0.5 Trifecta (3-9-8) paid $72.65; $1 X-5 Super High Five (3-9-8-1-10) no winners.; Attendance 3,075. $160,191. $4,308,225. Handle $214,744. Total Handle $4,683,160.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.