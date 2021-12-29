8th-$12,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:54. Good. rail bid, driving,

Fractional/Final Time: 23.610, 47.740, 1:13.050, 1:42.550, 00.000, 1:49.650.

Trainer: Juan Arriagada

Winner: B F, 3, by Union Rags-Brilliant Jewel

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Estilo Elegante111365-hd6-hd5-33-2½1-1½M. Rowland1.60
American Empress121943-½3-13-31-½2-6½S. Camacho2.30
May Beau121899-1½9-18-2½5-2½3-¾S. Spanabel70.10
Thawed119121-1½1-11-22-14-2½J. Panaijo36.60
Upper Speed Ds1211088-3½7-36-½4-½5-6½G. Wales9.50
Pass the Salsa119756-15-½4-hd7-3½6-6J. Batista6.40
Lying Karen1124101010109-hd7-½M. Arroyo69.70
Prominent Henny119212-12-12-16-hd8-¾W. Garcia10.40
Lady Paynter121677-18-2½9-2½8-½9-4¼D. Centeno10.60
Syllabus124534-24-17-11010W. Henry12.90
3 (3)Estilo Elegante5.202.802.40
9 (9)American Empress3.603.00
8 (8)May Beau12.00

$0.5 Pick 3 (7-4-3) 3 Correct Paid $51.15. $1 Daily Double (4-3) paid $18.30; $1 Exacta (3-9) paid $7.50; $0.1 Superfecta (3-9-8-1) paid $197.70; $0.5 Trifecta (3-9-8) paid $72.65; $1 X-5 Super High Five (3-9-8-1-10) no winners.; Attendance 3,075. $160,191. $4,308,225. Handle $214,744. Total Handle $4,683,160.

