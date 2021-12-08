8th-$12,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:55. Good. split1/4,reeled in foe
Fractional/Final Time: 22.480, 45.380, 1:11.060, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.960.
Trainer: Douglas Jones
Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Prospective-Alhambra Circle
Scratched: Cpower, Red Dubonnet.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Divine Control
|124
|1
|7
|6-½
|6-5
|2-1
|1-no
|A. Marin
|0.50
|M V Speed
|122
|5
|5
|3-1
|1-½
|1-4
|2-4½
|R. Ordonez
|12.30
|Heaven's Tale
|122
|3
|4
|5-1
|5-½
|4-4
|3-7½
|M. Allen
|3.80
|Excellent Mark
|124
|8
|2
|2-½
|2-1
|3-hd
|4-1¾
|J. Ferrer
|8.00
|Assert Dominance
|122
|6
|3
|4-1½
|4-½
|5-5
|5-5½
|M. Jimenez
|18.00
|Ramirin
|122
|7
|6
|8
|8
|7-2
|6-8
|J. Jude
|79.10
|Jerichos Battle
|122
|2
|1
|1-1
|3-2½
|6-3
|7-1
|W. Garcia
|8.70
|Seven On Sunday
|122
|4
|8
|7-½
|7-hd
|8
|8
|J. Bisono
|52.20
|1 (1)
|Divine Control
|3.00
|2.40
|2.10
|7 (5)
|M V Speed
|7.20
|3.80
|3 (3)
|Heaven's Tale
|2.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $27.30, $0.5 Pick 3 (2-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $10.20. $1 Daily Double (7-1) paid $12.50; $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $14.50; $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-3-10) paid $11.22; $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-3) paid $13.75; $1 X-5 Super High Five (1-7-3-10-8) paid $365.60; $1 Consolation Double (7-4) paid $4.60; Attendance 2,040. $113,133. $2,951,917. Handle $141,193. Total Handle $3,206,243.
