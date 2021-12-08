8th-$12,500, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:55. Good. split1/4,reeled in foe

Fractional/Final Time: 22.480, 45.380, 1:11.060, 00.000, 00.000, 1:24.960.

Trainer: Douglas Jones

Winner: DK B/ G, 4, by Prospective-Alhambra Circle

Scratched: Cpower, Red Dubonnet.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Divine Control124176-½6-52-11-noA. Marin0.50
M V Speed122553-11-½1-42-4½R. Ordonez12.30
Heaven's Tale122345-15-½4-43-7½M. Allen3.80
Excellent Mark124822-½2-13-hd4-1¾J. Ferrer8.00
Assert Dominance122634-1½4-½5-55-5½M. Jimenez18.00
Ramirin12276887-26-8J. Jude79.10
Jerichos Battle122211-13-2½6-37-1W. Garcia8.70
Seven On Sunday122487-½7-hd88J. Bisono52.20
1 (1)Divine Control3.002.402.10
7 (5)M V Speed7.203.80
3 (3)Heaven's Tale2.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-7-1) 3 Correct Paid $27.30, $0.5 Pick 3 (2-7-4) 3 Correct Paid $10.20. $1 Daily Double (7-1) paid $12.50; $1 Exacta (1-7) paid $14.50; $0.1 Superfecta (1-7-3-10) paid $11.22; $0.5 Trifecta (1-7-3) paid $13.75; $1 X-5 Super High Five (1-7-3-10-8) paid $365.60; $1 Consolation Double (7-4) paid $4.60; Attendance 2,040. $113,133. $2,951,917. Handle $141,193. Total Handle $3,206,243.

