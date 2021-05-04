Dallas Stars (21-17-14, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (35-14-3, third in the Central Division)
Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -143, Stars +118
BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Dallas aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.
The Lightning have gone 35-14-3 against division opponents. Tampa Bay averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 48 total minutes.
The Stars are 21-17-14 against the rest of their division. Dallas has scored 36 power-play goals, converting on 23.8% of chances.
Tampa Bay knocked off Dallas 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on April 29.
TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Coleman leads the Lightning with a plus-15 in 51 games this season. Ondrej Palat has seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.
Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 22 goals and has 45 points. Jason Robertson has eight assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .928 save percentage.
Stars: 5-3-2, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.
INJURIES: Lightning: None listed.
Stars: Jason Dickinson: day to day (upper-body), Denis Gurianov: day to day (upper-body).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.