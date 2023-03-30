KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 30, 2023--
Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), today shared the massive return on investment (ROI) achieved by customers like ABB, AutoNation, Vitas Healthcare, University of Salford, GAF Materials Corporation, Whirlpool, and others to demonstrate the enduring value of XEM.
Based on analysis of Tanium customer feedback, Forrester reports that investment in the Tanium XEM platform could drive ROI of 277%, risk-adjusted benefits of $5.3 million and net present value (NPV) of $3.9 million over three years. For ABB, the $30BN global tech conglomerate, Tanium delivered first-pass patch rates of 97% and a 95% device-encryption rate. Prior to Tanium, almost no devices were fully encrypted and a scant handful were patched within a month’s time.
"Tanium enables [us] to properly support the business and to have a full view of all of the assets that we manage,” said Sam Cook, end user and factory excellence leader at ABB Electrification Americas. “It was a turnkey solution that offered a lot of robust functionality. We could almost just flip a switch to get a lot of that business value very quickly.” Cook estimates that the platform saves ABB nearly 200,000 staff hours and a return on investment approaching 14 times their initial investment in the XEM platform.
Tanium customers across industries including healthcare, education, automotive, manufacturing, technology, and more achieve certainty without complexity, demonstrating value from the platform with clear cost and time savings:
- Whirlpool: Achieved nearly 100% compliance, reducing out-of-compliance devices to less than 1%.
- Vitas Healthcare: Remotely updated 98% of employee computers in two months; investment in the Tanium XEM platform paid for itself within six months.
- The University of Salford: Saved tens of thousands of dollars in licensing fees by replacing five endpoint management tools. The platform identified and fixed 38,000 missing patches and updated software on thousands of endpoints, reducing Salford’s patching update window from many weeks to fewer than 24 hours.
- AutoNation: Deployed patches within minutes and installed new antivirus software across 20,000 machines in just four days with Tanium. Today, patches are automatically deployed with a first-pass success rate of more than 99%.
- GAF Materials Corporation: Achieved 97% compliance, with the remaining 3% of endpoints quarantined until they are in compliance, to keep company operations safe and sound. The time needed to image an endpoint has also been dramatically reduced, from two hours to just twenty minutes with XEM.
“Investing in the Tanium XEM platform is an investment in an organization’s future, regardless of the industry in which they operate,” said Nic Surpatanu, chief product officer at Tanium. “With budgets shrinking and cyber threats showing no signs of slowing, it’s clear the only solution is to unify tools and teams with a single platform and shared source of truth.”
To see how you can achieve significant cost savings while protecting your business, visit: https://www.tanium.com/roi-assessment/.
