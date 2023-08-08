KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2023--
Tanium, the industry’s only provider of Converged Endpoint Management (XEM), has been named to the top 15 of the Forbes 2023 Cloud 100, securing spot #13 on the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.
“It's an honor to be included on this distinguished list every year since its inception,” said Tanium CEO Dan Streetman. “As Tanium pioneers a singular new category, it’s clear from this recognition, and others like it, that Tanium’s XEM platform is delivering tangible value for our customers across industries and governments. The real-time endpoint visibility, control, and remediation capabilities of Tanium are critical to enabling our customers to operate more effectively while also protecting themselves from the threats of cyber-attack.”
More than 70% of the Fortune 100, 8 of 10 global financial institutions, and 7 of the top 10 global retailers trust Tanium to provide complete security, whether on-prem or in the cloud. Tanium Cloud delivers the power of Tanium’s XEM platform, without requiring software installation or maintenance of virtual or physical servers, providing the same level of security or control regardless of an organization’s size or complexity. The single Tanium agent deployed across endpoints and managed via the cloud converges multiple point solutions spanning asset discovery and inventory, endpoint management, unified policy configuration, risk, compliance, and IR. These solutions, with built-in automation, enable organizations to improve security and efficiency, ensure compliance, reduce complexity, decrease cost, and enhance collaboration among IT, risk, and security teams. Recently launched innovations, such as Software Bill of Materials, Certificate Manager, and Digital Employee Experience, demonstrate Tanium’s commitment to meeting customer challenges in the cloud for today and tomorrow.
“The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this crucial tech sector,” said Kenrick Cai, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. “This year’s companies had to react rapidly to AI’s sweeping impact while contending with a market pullback. Their resilience puts them in elite company. Congratulations to each of the 2023 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars who are showing early potential to one day join their ranks.”
Tanium’s award-winning XEM platform brings IT operations, security, and risk teams together with a single pane of glass to provide a shared source of truth, unified set of controls, real-time data, and common taxonomy to unite siloed tools and teams for a shared purpose – to protect critical information and infrastructure, at scale.
“This year’s Cloud 100 list is one of the most dynamic in history. While the industry faced macro headwinds, the 2023 Cloud 100 winners displayed the innovation and resilience of the cloud economy and the combination of growth and efficiency that prove the power of the cloud business model. 95% of the honorees are forecasted to reach Centaur status — $100 million of annual recurring revenue — by the end of the year,” said Mary D’Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “It is further exciting to see so many honorees at the forefront of the AI revolution, which we believe will continue to transform the cloud and propel the next wave of growth for many of this year’s winners.”
For the eighth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.
“The past year our industry has seen a generational step forward in innovation and with AI leading the charge, we are witnessing one of the most important platform shifts in decades,” said Paul Drews, managing partner, Salesforce Ventures. "The Cloud 100 list represents the best of the best and we've never been more excited about what the future holds, not only for the cloud but for the entire technology industry. We are proud of what these founders and their communities have already accomplished and look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry in the future."
To learn more about how Tanium Cloud delivers real-time visibility, control, and remediation via a single platform, visit: www.tanium.com/platform/.
About Tanium
Tanium, the industry’s only provider of converged endpoint management (XEM), is the reference platform of choice to manage complex security and technology environments. Only Tanium protects every endpoint from cyber threats by integrating workflows across IT, Risk, Compliance, and Security into a single platform that delivers comprehensive visibility across devices, a unified set of controls, real-time remediation, and a common taxonomy for a single shared purpose: to protect critical information and infrastructure at scale. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list for eight consecutive years and ranks for the second consecutive year on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For. In fact, more than half of the Fortune 100 and the U.S. Armed Forces trust Tanium to protect people; defend data; secure systems; and see and control every endpoint, team, and workflow everywhere. That’s The Power of Certainty™. Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808033156/en/
CONTACT: Lindsey Lockhart
Tanium PR
+ 1 214.562.1521
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA WASHINGTON
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY
SOURCE: Tanium
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 08/08/2023 12:45 PM/DISC: 08/08/2023 12:44 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808033156/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.