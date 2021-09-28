MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2021--
Tarana announced today the addition of Hubert de Pesquidoux to its board of directors.
Currently an executive partner at the private equity firm Siris Capital and Executive Chairman of the Board of Mavenir, Mr. Pesquidoux brings a wealth of experience at global scale across multiple telecommunications segments to Tarana’s board. His prior roles include CFO of Alcatel-Lucent, President and CEO of Alcatel North America, and senior board positions at Tekelec, Radisys, and Sequans.
Mr. Pesquidoux commented, “Breakthrough companies like Tarana are uncommon in part because of the material time, effort, and deep skills required to re-think and fully address challenging problems from first principles, as they’ve done. The market entry timing of Tarana’s G1 platform couldn’t be better, and their rapid growth out of the gate this year proves they’ve introduced a compelling solution. The large reductions in cost and time to ramp service it enables will make Tarana’s platform an essential tool in the global quest to close the digital divide.”
Basil Alwan, CEO and Executive Chairman of Tarana, added, “We are pleased to welcome Hubert to our team as we evolve Tarana from a breakthrough technology effort into a quickly-growing company with significant impact across the broadband market. Hubert’s operational and financial expertise in Tarana’s core segments along with his strong international credentials will be highly valuable as we scale our business globally.”
For more information on the company and its game-changing G1 platform, feel free to register for its webinar with Light Reading on October 6th, entitled “Fixed Wireless, Finally Fixed,” featuring senior executives from early-adopter customers MTN, British Telecom, and Wisper Internet reporting on G1’s performance and impact on their businesses.
About Tarana
Tarana Wireless, Inc. is the industry’s performance leader in fixed wireless access network solutions, powered by a number of well-proven breakthroughs in perfect, multidimensional optimization of radio signals. Its G1 fixed access system overcomes previously insurmountable network economics challenges for service providers in both mainstream broadband and underserved markets, using free unlicensed spectrum. Commercial deployments of G1 have exploded from zero to half a million households passed in its first six months of production. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California, with additional research and development in Pune, India. Visit https://www.taranawireless.com for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005403/en/
CONTACT: Shannon Nelson
The Hoffman Agency
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET
SOURCE: Tarana Wireless, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/28/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/28/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005403/en