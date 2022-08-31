NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, today announced that Bryce Maddock, Co-Founder and CEO, and Jarrod Johnson, Chief Customer Officer, will participate in the following investor event:
Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference
Date and Time: Wednesday, September 7th, 2022
Fireside Chat Time: 1:45 PM - 2:25 PM ET
The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the investor relations section of the TaskUs website: https://ir.taskus.com/.
About TaskUs
TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to fast-growing technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech, and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2022, TaskUs had approximately 45,300 employees across twenty-six locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.
Investor Contact
Alan Katz
Vice President, Investor Relations
