NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023--
Kevin R. Greene, Chairman and CEO of Tassat® Group Inc., the leading provider of private blockchain-based business-to-business (B2B) real-time payments and financial services solutions to banks, will speak at Bank Director’s 2023 Acquire or Be Acquired Conference scheduled for January 29th through the 31st in Phoenix, AZ. Other members of Tassat’s executive leadership team, including Carol Hartman, Ryan Moore, Ned Thompson, and Amy Crate will also be in attendance.
Greene will lead a 20-minute presentation entitled “Using Blockchain Technology to Innovate and Gain a Competitive Advantage in Commercial Banking” at 2:20 PM EST on January 30, 2023. Other notable AOBA speakers include: David Feaster, Vice President at Raymond James Financial, Inc.; John Draper, Director at PwC; and Musi Qureshi, Partner at PwC.
“Corporate CEOs, CFOs and Treasurers want the same type of convenience and 24/7/365 availability for their B2B payments that they routinely enjoy when paying for personal expenditures at home—but they also want their B2B payments to be secure, efficient, and integrated into their treasury management systems,” Greene said. “Banks that have demonstrated the ability to meet these needs are enjoying increased deposits, relationships, and market share. Once business executives experience this superior solution, they invite their clients and vendors to utilize it, and they do not return to banks that only provide legacy solutions.”
TassatPay®, the only private permissioned blockchain-based B2B payments platform fully deployed within the U.S. banking regulatory system, provides secure, real-time payment capabilities 24/7/365. It also enables banks to utilize comprehensive Smart Contract capabilities and fully integrated Fedwire functionality. To date, TassatPay has processed more than $800B in transactions.
Among the banks that have adopted TassatPay to date are Western Alliance Bank, Signature Bank, Customers Bank, Axos Bank, Byline Bank, and Cogent Bank.
Additionally, Tassat launched The Digital Interbank Network in October 2022. The Digital Interbank Network is the world’s first blockchain-based, real-time B2B payments network operating entirely within the existing regulatory framework of the U.S. banking system. The Network’s members include only FDIC-insured banks transacting real-time payments and performing other banking services between commercial customers—24 hours a day, 365 days a year, via a private permissioned blockchain. The Network enables banks to offer a virtually unlimited range of secure, real-time services to their customers, including instantaneous blockchain-based payments, Fedwire integration and Smart Contracts. The Network is a highly secure, private permissioned blockchain-based payment instruction and settlement platform that is accessible only by member banks.
About Kevin R. Greene
In addition to serving as Tassat’s Chairman and CEO, Kevin R. Greene serves as a Managing Partner of James Alpha Management, an investor in Tassat.
Prior to joining James Alpha, Greene served as Chairman and CEO of Capital Resource Holdings, LLC, the holding company parent of CRA RogersCasey, one of the nation’s leading pension consulting firms. He previously founded Bryant Park Capital, a privately held investment bank specializing in private equity financing and mergers and acquisitions for both private and public companies in the U.S. and Europe. Since 1991, Greene has served as the Chairman and CEO of KR Group, an international consulting and investment banking firm, which he founded. His early career included positions as a Senior Consultant with McKinsey & Co., and as a Senior Commodities Analyst with E.F. Hutton.
Greene holds a B.A. degree in Economics (with distinction) from Georgetown University, a master’s degree in Public Policy (Kennedy Scholar) from Harvard University and an MBA in Finance from New York University. Greene is a former Chairman of the Young Presidents’ Organization’s Manhattan chapter and has served on many public and private boards.
About Tassat Group
Tassat Group Inc. is a N.Y.-based technology company that is the leading provider of private blockchain-based, real-time solutions for commercial banks including TassatPay, which enables banks to provide their customers with instantaneous, secure, real-time payments 24/7/365. TassatPay has become the most trusted blockchain-based platform for the banking industry and its B2B customers with more than $800B in secure, real-time transactions to date. Tassat has added Smart Contracts and Fedwire functionality to make TassatPay a one-stop shop for B2B Payments. Tassat was honored with a 2021 Google Cloud Customer Award for innovation in financial services. For more information, visit us at www.tassat.com, on Twitter or on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005257/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Nneka Etoniru
Bevel
1 (774) 627-0135
KEYWORD: ARIZONA NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY PAYMENTS FINANCE FINTECH BANKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS DIGITAL CASH MANAGEMENT/DIGITAL ASSETS BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS
SOURCE: Tassat Group Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/25/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/25/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005257/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.