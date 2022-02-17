SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 17, 2022--
Sauce Labs Inc., the leading provider of continuous testing and error reporting solutions, has appointed Tatyana Mamut to its board of directors.
Tatyana Mamut is highly regarded as a transformational leader in Silicon Valley, driving product innovation and customer engagement at technology companies such as Amazon, Salesforce and Nextdoor. Currently, Tatyana is Senior Vice President, New Products at Pendo, leading the creation of the Adopt family of products.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tatyana to our board,” commented Aled Miles, President and CEO of Sauce Labs. “Tatyana brings high energy, an extraordinary depth of experience and a passion for driving innovation that perfectly complements the skills and acumen of our current board members. I look forward to working with Tatyana as the company accelerates growth and redefines how the industry approaches software testing in a digital-first world.’
Tatyana has served as Chief Product Officer at Nextdoor, creating a product-led growth strategy, and leading the Local Business revenue line to consolidate the advertising platform. At Amazon Web Services, Tatyana was General Manager and Director of Product, where she built Honeycode and scaled the team from two people to 150 engineers, product managers and designers. At Salesforce, she was Vice President of Product Experience for the IoT (Internet of Things) Cloud, where she led the vision and development for the democratization of IoT technology. Tatyana was also an executive at IDEO, where she built and led the Organization Design practice globally.
“As a leader responsible for introducing new products without compromising high quality for speed of release, I know how essential it is to have a flexible, reliable and transparent testing solution,” commented Tatyana Mamut. “The Sauce Labs vision to create an integrated toolchain that brings multiple quality signals together is ambitious and exciting. Sauce Labs is already on that journey and I am proud to join the board of directors and contribute to the continued development of their business.”
Tatyana started her career in global advertising. She has won several design and advertising awards, and holds multiple technology patents. Tatyana has a Ph.D in Economic and Cultural Anthropology from UC Berkeley and a B.A. in Economics from Amherst College. Tatyana serves on the board of UserTesting, and is an Executive Advisor to Riverwood Capital.
About Sauce Labs
Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that enable customers to deliver digital confidence. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud delivers a 360-degree view of a customer’s application experience, ensuring that web and mobile applications look, function, and perform exactly as they should on every browser, OS, and device, every single time. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Riverwood Capital, TPG, IVP, Centerview Partners, and Adams Street Partners. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com.
