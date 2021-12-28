DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 28, 2021--
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSHA), a patient-centric, pivotal-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) in both rare and large patient populations, today announced plans to provide clinical data updates, including its intent to host two virtual investor conference calls and webcasts in January 2022 to discuss preliminary clinical data for TSHA-101 in GM2 gangliosidosis and high dose cohort and long-term clinical data for TSHA-120 in giant axonal neuropathy (GAN) from the respective ongoing Phase 1/2 trials.
Taysha will host two separate conference calls and webcasts in January 2022 with the following agenda topics:
TSHA-101 in GM2 gangliosidosis
- Preliminary clinical safety data and Hex A enzyme activity in the serum and cerebral spinal fluid for TSHA-101
- Current program status and anticipated next steps
TSHA-120 in Giant Axonal Neuropathy (GAN)
- Clinical safety and efficacy data for TSHA-120 from the highest dose cohort of 3.5x10 14 total vg
- Update on long-term clinical safety and efficacy data for the 1.2x10 14 and 1.8x10 14 total vg doses of TSHA-120
- Overview of global regulatory and commercialization strategy
The links to the webcasts and dial-in instructions for the conference calls will be available through the “ Events & Media ” section of the Taysha corporate website. Archived versions of the events will be available on the website for 60 days.
About Taysha Gene Therapies
Taysha Gene Therapies (Nasdaq: TSHA) is on a mission to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. With a singular focus on developing curative medicines, we aim to rapidly translate our treatments from bench to bedside. We have combined our team’s proven experience in gene therapy drug development and commercialization with the world-class UT Southwestern Gene Therapy Program to build an extensive, AAV gene therapy pipeline focused on both rare and large-market indications. Together, we leverage our fully integrated platform—an engine for potential new cures—with a goal of dramatically improving patients’ lives. More information is available at www.tayshagtx.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “projects,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the potential of our product candidates, including TSHA-120, to positively impact quality of life and alter the course of disease in the patients we seek to treat, our research, development and regulatory plans for our product candidates, TSHA-120’s eligibility for accelerated approval in the United States and Europe, the potential for these product candidates to receive regulatory approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, and whether, if approved, these product candidates will be successfully distributed and marketed, and the potential market opportunity for these product candidates. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Risks regarding our business are described in detail in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full-year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, both of which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Such risks may be amplified by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.
