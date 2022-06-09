GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2022--
TCDI, a leading provider of legal services, software and cybersecurity, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire global professional services firm Aon’s eDiscovery practice.
The acquisition will strengthen TCDI's existing eDiscovery offerings, adding expansive advisory services such as information governance to its comprehensive legal solutions. The acquisition will add Aon's NOMAD mobile processing platform, PHI/PII detection and post-data-breach support tools to the TCDI technology suite to further support law firms and corporations.
“For 30 years, we’ve steadily built upon our innovative, client-driven technology, and this move supports our strategy to meet our clients’ expectation to increase our expertise and technology as the markets change,” said TCDI Founder and CEO Bill Johnson. “TCDI and Aon share similar cultures and ideas about how to serve clients and take care of team members.”
“We recognize the strength and significant contributions of Aon’s eDiscovery colleagues and know they have a positive future at TCDI focused on growth,” said Aon’s Global Cyber Leader and CEO of Cyber Solutions for North America Christian Hoffman. “Aon’s leading cyber solutions business will continue to focus on solving clients’ complex cyber challenges, while establishing strong commercial relationships to deliver supplementary services at scale.”
Following close – which is expected in the next 30 days – Aon and TCDI will maintain a strong commercial relationship to support ongoing and future client engagements and Aon’s broader cyber solutions will continue to enhance client delivery and support.
Trivest Partners, a private investment firm specializing in growth-oriented founder-based businesses, has partnered with TCDI as a minority investor since early 2020 and is involved in this transaction.
About TCDI
TCDI is a leading provider of eDiscovery, litigation management, forensics, cybersecurity and document review services. The company provides a range of user-oriented solutions that include proprietary software (CV Suite), specialized teams of cybersecurity experts, dedicated support teams and scalable document review teams, including TCDI’s Military Spouse Managed Review program. More at www.tcdi.com.
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts.
