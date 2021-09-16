HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021--
TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL Electronics" or "the Company", HKSE stock code: 01070.HK) was awarded "Best IR Company" at the HKIRA 7th Investor Relations Awards 2021.
Since its launch in 2015, the Investor Relations Awards have been held for seven consecutive years, recognizing excellence and best practices in investor relations by listed companies and related professionals in Hong Kong. This year, a total of 167 companies were nominated and the winners were chosen online by a group of qualified voters composed of more than 890 buy-side investors and sell-side analysts. This award reflects the recognition of the industry and investors towards TCL Electronics' outstanding performance in investor relations.
As a company listed in Hong Kong for over 20 years, TCL Electronics has always been committed to maintaining good communications with investors, carefully listening to the suggestions and opinions of every investor and shareholder through information disclosure, field research and roadshows. We are also dedicated to improving the corporate governance and value of the Company by prioritizing the interests of our shareholders and adopting rigorous and stable management.
In the first half of 2021, the Company reached HK$ 34.93 billion in revenue, increasing by 103.7% year-on-year and gross profit reached HK$ 5.57 billion, up 57.6% year-on-year. Thanks to the Company's focus on core business development and enhancement of supply chains and channels, the net profit attributable to owners of the parent from continuing operations reached HK$ 1.04 billion, up 122.9% year-on-year and the expense ratio fell by 1.2 percentage points year-on-year to 14.2%.
Looking forward, TCL Electronics will continue to focus on its smart display business and whole-heartedly implement its "AI x IoT" full-scenario smart and healthy life strategy to achieve growth in both revenues and profits. The Company is also committed to fostering long-term investor interaction and targeting quality growth to become a responsible, accountable, and trusted enterprise.
About TCL Electronics
TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (“TCL Electronics” or “the Company”, stock code: 01070.HK, incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) was listed on the mainboard of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in November 1999. The Company is mainly engaged in R&D, manufacturing and sales of smart screen, smart mobile and connected device, smart commercial display, smart home product and other diversified IoT products, as well as independently developed home Internet services. TCL Electronics is the only diversified consumer electronics company within the industry in China with vertically integrated supply chain. Focusing on the smart display business, supported by 5G technology and "AI x IoT" strategy, TCL Electronics is committed to providing a smart and healthy life in household, mobile and commercial scenarios, and dedicated to becoming a global leading smart technology company. TCL Electronics is part of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program, and is included in the Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, the Hang Seng Composite MidCap & SmallCap Index and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, and received Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited’s ESG rating of A for three consecutive years from 2018.
