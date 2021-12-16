OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2021--
TD Ameritrade is making enhancements to its award-winning i thinkorswim trading product suite to offer an even more personal, mobile-friendly experience. Aided by a host of new features and refinements to its user interfaces, these upgrades come as the firm prepares to close out a year where mobile trading for the first time surpassed trading on desktop devices.
Mobile-first trading is far from the year’s only significant shift when it comes to retail traders’ engagement in the markets. In 2021, the markets have seen a flood of new entrants and unique trends – not to mention the continued influence of the Covid-19 pandemic – that have had a significant impact on the retail trading landscape.
“Among the many things that made 2021 unique from a trading perspective is the fact that we’ve reached the mobile-first tipping point,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist, TD Ameritrade. “We have always put a strong emphasis on our mobile capabilities, iterating and enhancing our offerings to deliver the full-featured but intuitive experience our trader clients have come to expect, regardless of the device they’re using. This year in particular, with so many novice traders engaging in the markets for the first time, it has also been critical to incorporate enhanced education about the strategies that may help them pursue their goals.”
“Looking ahead to the new year and as our integration with Charles Schwab moves forward, we’ll continue to invest in the momentum of the thinkorswim platforms,” Kinahan added. “We remain fully committed to providing a best-in-class trading experience, now and in the future.”
Highlights of the recent thinkorswim enhancements include:
- thinkorswim Desktop has gained more than 20 new charting strategies, studies and drawing tools in addition to a personalized news interface, news keyword search, and social activity watchlist.
- thinkorswim Mobile is more customizable than ever, with a New Trader-driven account overview, redesigned core tools for easier onboarding, interactive in-app help, a new chat interface and support for Apple® M1™ chip.
- thinkorswim Web now features a dedicated charts tab, eight new chart studies plus five new drawing tools, dozens of new pre-built watchlists, contingent orders, order rules and trailing stops, transaction history, and a personalized education experience.
In August 2020, Schwab announced plans to adopt thinkorswim and integrate its award-winning trading platforms, education, and tools into its trader offerings for clients. Traders can confidently take on the market knowing they'll have uninterrupted access to the award-winning thinkorswim product suite—along with the innovation, education, and service they've come to expect. For more information on the thinkorswim, please visit www.thinkorswim.com.
