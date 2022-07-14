OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022--
TD Ameritrade is enhancing its award-winning i thinkorswim trading product suite with a host of new features and services as the integration with Schwab continues to move forward. Traders using thinkorswim are now more informed and empowered than ever before, with greater customization available on desktop through new charting and programming capabilities, integrated news features to contextualize market moves on mobile, and a more robust and streamlined trading offering on web.
In August 2020, Schwab announced plans to adopt thinkorswim and integrate its award-winning trading platforms, education, and tools into its trader offerings for clients. Traders can confidently take on the market knowing they'll have continued access to the award-winning thinkorswim product suite—along with the innovation, education, and service they've come to expect. For more information on thinkorswim, please visit www.thinkorswim.com.
“We know how important thinkorswim and the consistent innovation at the platforms’ core are to clients,” said Barry Metzger, Head of Trading and Education, Charles Schwab. “These recently released feature enhancements are an excellent example of how we are continuing to innovate and improve upon the experience while the integration moves forward.”
New thinkorswim enhancements include:
- thinkorswim Desktop: Charting and scripting capabilities take center stage, with the addition of 11 new charting studies and the release of the thinkscript® Integrated Development Environment (IDE), an advanced code editor that allows users to create, edit and manage their own studies and strategies or build on existing studies (both predefined and user-defined) within the thinkorswim platform for a tremendously expanded customizable experience.
- thinkorswim Mobile: “Portfolio Digest” has been added to its overview page, allowing users to see what in the news may be affecting their holdings without logging in to a computer, in addition to improving on its display behavior while in Privacy mode and updating the look and feel of its watchlists.
- thinkorswim Web: The platform’s charting system now offers a fuller trading offering with seamless drag-and-drop order editing and one-click cancellations alongside a display of historical and upcoming earnings projections. Also recently added is an Active Trader ladder interface with integrated order entry, volume display and Bid/Ask size at various price levels, and integrated Profit/Loss display – all fully accessible and mobile responsive.
Additionally, in an early example of how TD Ameritrade trader clients will benefit from the integration and the breadth and depth of what the combined firm will offer, TD Ameritrade launched a virtual Active Trader Branch in April. Here, Active Trader Financial Consultants focus on trader “coaching” and wealth management to help meet the unique needs of their self-directed traders. The new Active Trader Branch builds on the success of a similar service already available to Schwab trader clients. As with the Schwab service, traders must meet a set of requirements to work with the TD Ameritrade Active Trader Branch, but as always, all TD Ameritrade clients continue to have access to live 24/7 service and support.
