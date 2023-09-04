SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 4, 2023--
TDCX (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, has been recognized as a Star Performer and a Major Contender in Asia Pacific (APAC) in Everest Group’s Customer Experience Management (CXM) Services PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2023.
Star Performers are awarded to firms that have demonstrated the most significant advancement over time on the PEAK Matrix ®. Some of the evaluation factors include innovativeness, increase in the scope of services offered, expansion of delivery footprint, investment into technology and/or domain-specific areas, improvement in value delivered, and expansion of scope in existing CXM contracts.
Mr. Laurent Junique, CEO and Founder, TDCX said, “In today’s challenging and competitive business landscape, every interaction is an opportunity for a brand to wow their customers and to build loyalty. Key to providing such experiences is a customer-centric mindset that is built on empathy. This is the cornerstone of our approach at TDCX.
“From integrating the latest technology to harnessing the power of human skills, we are firmly rooted in our mission to help clients deliver exceptional CX to support their growth ambitions. Our achievement as a Star Performer and a Major Contender in a key industry benchmark recognizes our CX expertise, strong operational capabilities, innovative business model and ability to deliver value to our clients. We are honored by the recognition and are thankful to our clients for their continued support. We look forward to achieving more for our clients in the ever-changing CX landscape”.
TDCX provides a range of CX solutions to clients from a wide range of industries, including e-commerce, fintech, gaming, and travel and hospitality. It helps companies deliver customer satisfaction across the entire lifecycle, from acquisition, service, growth, retention and loyalty.
TDCX’s extensive Asian footprint and deep local market knowledge have seen it help many global brands navigate the region’s diverse cultural, legal and regulatory practices and successfully set up customer experience operations.
This year, the company has also launched two strategic initiatives – TDCX’s digital CX Center of Excellence and TDCX AI – that will boost its ability to design innovative CX solutions and to leverage artificial intelligence respectively. Through these initiatives, TDCX will be better able to develop hyper-personalized customer engagement strategies and to unlock opportunities for clients through its predictive analytics capabilities.
Note to editor:
Everest Group’s CXM Services PEAK Matrix ® is an annual analysis of the global CX landscape with evaluations of leading CX organizations. The PEAK Matrix ® provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service providers based on the overall capability and market impact across different global services markets. CX service providers in APAC, including TDCX, are assessed based on their market success, vision and strategy, service focus and capabilities, digital and technological solutions, domain investments, and buyer satisfaction.
About TDCX
Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.
TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, travel and hospitality, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.
TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.
TDCX employs more than 18,700 employees across 30 campuses globally, specifically in Brazil, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mainland China, Philippines, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.
