Tech Data Global Lifecycle Management (GLM), a provider of specialized solutions within TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), announced today that it has rebranded to become “Shyft Global Services,” a name that illustrates its focus on empowering technology companies around the world to shift the way they do business by strategically outsourcing specialized IT services.
Employing more than 1,500 services professionals and IT experts, Shyft comprises the former GLM organization as well as additional global teams from TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator. Shyft is now a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX.
Led by a team of industry veterans, Shyft will continue to focus on delivering end-to-end product and customer lifecycle management services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other technology innovators. As the organization unveils a new name and brand, Shyft remains committed to delivering and strengthening its comprehensive portfolio of global service offerings, including supply chain management, integration, repair, field services (deployment, maintenance and support), asset disposition, customer management and education services.
“Today’s announcement is momentous for both our team and our customers. The new name Shyft represents our relentless commitment to accelerating the shift of our customers’ business models with a unique approach to services outsourcing,” said John O’Shea, President, Shyft. “The Shyft team is thrilled to announce this next chapter of our journey as we continue to support and champion the goals, visions and strategies of our valued partners and customers.”
Since its formation, the company has strategically added geographically diverse capabilities, creating an unmatched global services portfolio that serves more than one hundred countries in the Americas, European and Asia-Pacific regions.
“We know that today’s pace of change requires continued investment in innovation, but technology companies big and small in all industries around the globe are often limited by budgets, infrastructure challenges and operational constraints,” O’Shea said. “Shifting the way you do business today to meet the demands of tomorrow can be both lengthy and complex, so Shyft is here to help accelerate and simplify that transformation journey.”
ABOUT SHYFT GLOBAL SERVICES:
Shyft Global Services is a leading technology lifecycle service provider that partners with companies around the world to shift the way they do business. Powered by a robust global logistics network, team of outsourcing experts and decades of experience, Shyft’s end-to-end product and customer lifecycle services enable technology companies to reinvest in growth, transformation and innovation. Ready to shift your business forward? Learn more at shyftservices.com.
Shyft Global Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX).
