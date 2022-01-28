NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 28, 2022--
In a bid to focus on responsible business growth that can help shape a better and sustainable future, Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has partnered with Mahindra Racing, the greenest team in motorsport and the only Indian team to compete in ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, for the fifth consecutive season. This partnership was announced today in Riyadh on the opening race day for Season 8 of Formula E.
As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will leverage a dynamic and unique eRace Track Analytics platform with live analytics, wind tunnel simulations, and AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered systems, to develop next-generation state-of-the-art green automotive solutions. Engineering Services will bring in enhanced Performance Management through alternative component design, lighter new materials, Aerodynamics Simulations, Hyper Cloud Compute power and Racetrack Telemetry Analytics.
Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., said, “As one of the founding members of Formula E, Mahindra Racing has been a pioneer of EV technology. Combining that with next-generation state-of-the-art software and analytics solutions from Tech Mahindra, will enable us to deliver superior engineering performance and a thrilling experience to the racing enthusiasts. This partnership is a step further in strengthening our commitment towards clean technology and sustainability.”
CP Gurnani, MD and CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “ With an aim to become a world leader in sustainability practices, Tech Mahindra has been a forerunner in providing next-gen solutions to drive towards a greener economy. In line with this, we are happy to strengthen our ongoing partnership with another Mahindra Group entity to further the vision of ‘One Mahindra’, and build a more sustainable mobility solution by integrating differentiated technological innovation with a world-class design. As an organization with a purpose, we had committed to reach net-zero before 2050, and our ongoing collaboration with Mahindra Racing is yet another milestone towards achieving that goal.”
Sustainability is an integral part of Mahindra Racing. As the greenest team in motorsport, Mahindra Racing has a vast number of sustainability credentials including the first and only motorsport team to be certified a Net Zero Carbon footprint since inception, the first Formula E team accredited to the FIA Environmental Accreditation Programme and the second motorsport team in the world to achieve highest Three-Star Sustainability Accreditation.
Dilbagh Gill, Team Principal and CEO, Mahindra Racing, said, “ We are delighted to extend our partnership with Tech Mahindra and leverage their expertise to help achieve our goals on-track, as well as play an integral part in our ‘Race to Road’ programme. We are committed to find credible, advanced and next-generation mobility solutions while being kind to the planet and pledge to greater Return on Climate and Environment (ROCE). With Tech Mahindra’s support, we aim to achieve our on-track goals in an environmentally responsible fashion, using industry-leading energy efficient and sustainable solutions.”
Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said, “With Tech Mahindra’s expertise on driving performance for 15+ Electric Vehicle brands and 10+ sporting brands, we are poised to build and re-imagine the fan experience for racing enthusiasts. In line with this, we are now strengthening our long-standing partnership with Mahindra Racing, ‘The Greenest Team in Motorsport,’ to use our core competency in electric vehicle engineering and tech innovations to deliver an unparalleled fan experience, enhance engineering performance and provide sustainable e-mobility solutions on the racing track.”
Tech Mahindra has been focused towards sustainable and equitable growth. It is the only Indian company among 44 companies to be awarded HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal in recognition of its commitment to creating a sustainable future. As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.
